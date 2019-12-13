High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Coventry 68, Mogadore Field 43
Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Firestone 38
Albany Alexander 50, Athens 42
Alliance 70, Salem 48
Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46
Amherst Steele 76, N. Olmsted 42
Ansonia 51, Newton Local 41
Arcadia 55, Findlay Liberty-Benton 54
Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 41
Arlington 74, Cory-Rawson 36
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Orange 55
Ashville Teays Valley 82, Baltimore Liberty Union 80
Austintown Fitch 67, Tallmadge 64
Barberton 74, Copley 62
Barnesville 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58
Batavia Clermont NE 72, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60
Bay Village Bay 79, Medina Buckeye 65
Beachwood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 60
Beavercreek 57, Kettering Fairmont 40
Bedford 58, Warrensville Hts. 56
Bellbrook 66, Franklin 63
Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield 50
Berea-Midpark 63, Avon 51
Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45
Bethel-Tate 47, Georgetown 42
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56
Bloom-Carroll 71, Circleville Logan Elm 67
Bluffton 61, Ada 44
Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 56, OT
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Falls 52
Brookfield 67, Campbell Memorial 59
Brooklyn 64, Orwell Grand Valley 62, 2OT
Caledonia River Valley 76, Bellville Clear Fork 75
Can. South 50, Minerva 40
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Massillon Tuslaw 53
Canal Winchester 54, Groveport-Madison 52
Cardington-Lincoln 70, Danville 26
Carrollton 58, Alliance Marlington 46
Casstown Miami E. 77, Bradford 26
Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 50
Cedarville 70, S. Charleston SE 46
Centerburg 56, Mt. Gilead 47
Chagrin Falls 66, Perry 56
Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Painesville Riverside 53
Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Geneva 64
Chillicothe 85, Washington C.H. 22
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Western Hills 63
Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Seven Hills 43
Cin. Deer Park 78, Cin. Finneytown 67
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48
Cin. La Salle 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46
Cin. McNicholas 66, Day. Chaminade Julienne 58
Cin. Moeller 83, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 26
Cin. Mt. Healthy 76, Morrow Little Miami 64
Cin. N. College Hill 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53
Cin. Oak Hills 60, Fairfield 56
Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Loveland 39
Cin. West Clermont 38, Milford 24
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 85, Cornerstone Christian 31
Cle. Rhodes 69, Cle. E. Tech 65
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Gallipolis Gallia 48
Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. East 50
Cols. Briggs 95, Cols. Independence 55
Cols. Centennial 85, Cols. Whetstone 58
Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Hartley 49
Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Worthington Christian 42
Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Mifflin 55
Cols. South 64, Cols. Africentric 53
Cols. St. Charles 72, Cols. Watterson 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 57
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 49
Columbiana 67, Wellsville 43
Columbiana Crestview 68, Youngs. Liberty 60
Columbus Grove 47, Convoy Crestview 23
Conneaut 67, Northwestern, Pa. 55
Coshocton 58, Zanesville 45
Crown City S. Gallia 60, Wahama, W.Va. 23
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Orrville 50
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 42
Dalton 52, Rittman 41
Day. Thurgood Marshall 71, Day. Meadowdale 69
Defiance 51, Van Wert 41
Delphos Jefferson 48, Harrod Allen E. 46
Delphos St. John’s 43, Minster 40
Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 34
Dover 80, Warsaw River View 36
Dublin Coffman 92, Galloway Westland 65
Dublin Jerome 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
Dublin Scioto 36, Hilliard Darby 25
E. Liverpool 86, Rayland Buckeye 47
E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 52
Fostoria 76, Millbury Lake 55
Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 40
Fremont St. Joseph 47, New Riegel 30
Ft. Loramie 55, Houston 30
Ft. Recovery 58, Rockford Parkway 56
Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Pickerington N. 42
Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Parma Padua 50
Gibsonburg 87, Lakeside Danbury 58
Goshen 58, Mt. Orab Western Brown 44
Green 46, Massillon Perry 29
Greenwich S. Cent. 63, Ashland Mapleton 27
Hamilton 71, Cin. Princeton 68
Hamilton Badin 66, Middletown Fenwick 55
Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Liberty Center 52
Hilliard Bradley 54, Worthington Kilbourne 43
Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 45
Huber Hts. Wayne 52, Centerville 50
Hudson WRA 86, Andrews Osborne Academy 43
Hunting Valley University 63, Chardon NDCL 55
Huron 63, Port Clinton 37
Independence 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Ironton St. Joseph 72, Franklin Furnace Green 66
Jackson 66, Hillsboro 59
Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 48
Jefferson Area 60, Girard 58
Kalida 78, Holgate 29
Kent Roosevelt 52, Aurora 47
Kenton 63, Lima Bath 61
Kettering Alter 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20
Kidron Cent. Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter’s 40
LaGrange Keystone 68, Wellington 48
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 39
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 34
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Bristol 30
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Westerville Cent. 64
Lewistown Indian Lake 57, Urbana 44
Lexington 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Colerain 28
Lima Perry 83, Marion Elgin 23
Lima Shawnee 83, Celina 45
Lima Sr. 75, Tol. St. Francis 48
Lisbon Beaver 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
Lodi Cloverleaf 63, Norton 45
London 54, Spring. Shawnee 36
Lorain 69, E. Cle. Shaw 54
Loudonville 58, Mansfield Christian 47
Lyndhurst Brush 73, Willoughby S. 49
Madison 75, Chardon 59
Marion Harding 61, Galion 49
Martins Ferry 54, Bellaire 48
Marysville 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45
Mason 69, Cin. Sycamore 47
Massillon Washington 60, Louisville Aquinas 44
Maumee 53, Bowling Green 49
Mayfield 71, Eastlake N. 32
McArthur Vinton County 68, Bidwell River Valley 47
McConnelsville Morgan 54, Philo 42
McDonald 91, Lowellville 69
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56
Medina 65, Solon 49
Mentor 74, Brunswick 53
Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Akr. Hoban 59
Miamisburg 61, Clayton Northmont 38
Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 26
Middletown Madison Senior 67, Carlisle 52
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Mechanicsburg 42
Minford 70, S. Webster 64
Mogadore 55, Garrettsville Garfield 53
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 65, Leipsic 57
Mt. Vernon 70, Ashland 65, OT
N. Baltimore 63, McComb 29
N. Can. Hoover 53, Uniontown Lake 46
N. Royalton 44, Twinsburg 43
New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 49, OT
New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28
New Bremen 78, New Knoxville 39
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Caldwell 45
New Paris National Trail 49, Arcanum 27
New Philadelphia 51, Marietta 40
New Richmond 59, Batavia 48
Newark 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31
Newton Falls 48, Warren Champion 39
Norwalk 52, Sandusky Perkins 35
Oak Hill 70, Beaver Eastern 38
Oberlin 78, Sullivan Black River 38
Oberlin Firelands 73, Sheffield Brookside 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 45
Ottoville 45, Ft. Jennings 31
Paulding 40, Spencerville 38
Pemberville Eastwood 45, Genoa Area 35
Perrysburg 79, Napoleon 29
Pickerington Cent. 63, Lancaster 30
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 39
Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Wellston 47
Portsmouth Clay 59, Portsmouth Notre Dame 28
Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 37
Racine Southern 55, Glouster Trimble 46
Ravenna 55, Akr. Springfield 45
Reedsville Eastern 65, Nelsonville-York 47
Reynoldsburg 66, Grove City 54
Richfield Revere 90, Medina Highland 55
Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. NW 58, OT
Riverside Stebbins 89, Greenville 45
Rootstown 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 58
Rossford 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 42
Salineville Southern 71, Hanoverton United 30
Sandusky 81, Tiffin Columbian 73
Sardinia Eastern Brown 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45
Seaman N. Adams 61, Peebles 42
Sebring McKinley 58, Mineral Ridge 56
Shadyside 59, Belmont Union Local 49
Shaker Hts. 100, Elyria 83
Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 46
Sidney 68, Vandalia Butler 55
Sidney Lehman 47, DeGraff Riverside 32
Smithville 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39
Southington Chalker 61, Kinsman Badger 59
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Legacy Christian 42
Spring. Greenon 43, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 73, Bellefontaine 61
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46
St. Clairsville 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56
St. Henry 60, Coldwater 49
St. Marys Memorial 56, Wapakoneta 40
Steubenville 70, Cambridge 60
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Hannibal River 51, 2OT
Stewart Federal Hocking 82, Belpre 78
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Wadsworth 48
Strasburg-Franklin 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 11
Streetsboro 60, Peninsula Woodridge 40
Sylvania Southview 58, Sylvania Northview 48
Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 43
Thornville Sheridan 61, New Lexington 45
Tipp City Bethel 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Findlay 48
Tol. Rogers 76, Tol. Woodward 27
Tol. St. John’s 65, Fremont Ross 32
Tol. Start 66, Tol. Bowsher 43
Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 42
Tontogany Otsego 68, Elmore Woodmore 65, OT
Trenton Edgewood 67, Cin. NW 63, OT
Trotwood-Madison 93, Springboro 61
Troy 71, Fairborn 46
Troy Christian 44, Day. Miami Valley 40
Uhrichsville Claymont 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Ursuline Academy 59, Warren Howland 52
Vienna Mathews 80, Newbury 35
W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Middletown 64
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39
W. Union 69, Manchester 43
Warren Harding 63, Garfield Hts. 61, OT
Wauseon 54, Edgerton 46
Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56, OT
West Salem Northwestern 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 42
Westerville N. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 50
Westlake 74, Avon Lake 68
Wheelersburg 57, Portsmouth W. 43
Whitehall-Yearling 57, Cols. Wellington 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Holland Springfield 63
Wickliffe 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50
Windham 80, Cortland Maplewood 38
Wooster 79, Mansfield Madison 35
Wooster Triway 42, Navarre Fairless 41
Yellow Springs 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 46
Youngs. Ursuline 59, Warren Howland 52
Zanesville Rosecrans 83, Grove City Christian 48
Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 47