High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Coventry 68, Mogadore Field 43

Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Firestone 38

Albany Alexander 50, Athens 42

Alliance 70, Salem 48

Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 46

Amherst Steele 76, N. Olmsted 42

Ansonia 51, Newton Local 41

Arcadia 55, Findlay Liberty-Benton 54

Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 41

Arlington 74, Cory-Rawson 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Orange 55

Ashville Teays Valley 82, Baltimore Liberty Union 80

Austintown Fitch 67, Tallmadge 64

Barberton 74, Copley 62

Barnesville 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 58

Batavia Clermont NE 72, Lees Creek E. Clinton 60

Bay Village Bay 79, Medina Buckeye 65

Beachwood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 60

Beavercreek 57, Kettering Fairmont 40

Bedford 58, Warrensville Hts. 56

Bellbrook 66, Franklin 63

Beloit W. Branch 53, Canfield 50

Berea-Midpark 63, Avon 51

Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45

Bethel-Tate 47, Georgetown 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 56

Bloom-Carroll 71, Circleville Logan Elm 67

Bluffton 61, Ada 44

Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 56, OT

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Cuyahoga Falls 52

Brookfield 67, Campbell Memorial 59

Brooklyn 64, Orwell Grand Valley 62, 2OT

Caledonia River Valley 76, Bellville Clear Fork 75

Can. South 50, Minerva 40

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Massillon Tuslaw 53

Canal Winchester 54, Groveport-Madison 52

Cardington-Lincoln 70, Danville 26

Carrollton 58, Alliance Marlington 46

Casstown Miami E. 77, Bradford 26

Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 50

Cedarville 70, S. Charleston SE 46

Centerburg 56, Mt. Gilead 47

Chagrin Falls 66, Perry 56

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Painesville Riverside 53

Chesapeake 80, Portsmouth 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Geneva 64

Chillicothe 85, Washington C.H. 22

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Cin. Aiken 66, Cin. Western Hills 63

Cin. Country Day 59, Cin. Seven Hills 43

Cin. Deer Park 78, Cin. Finneytown 67

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Winton Woods 48

Cin. La Salle 55, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46

Cin. McNicholas 66, Day. Chaminade Julienne 58

Cin. Moeller 83, Flagler Palm Coast, Fla. 26

Cin. Mt. Healthy 76, Morrow Little Miami 64

Cin. N. College Hill 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Fairfield 56

Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Loveland 39

Cin. West Clermont 38, Milford 24

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 85, Cornerstone Christian 31

Cle. Rhodes 69, Cle. E. Tech 65

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Gallipolis Gallia 48

Cols. Beechcroft 80, Cols. East 50

Cols. Briggs 95, Cols. Independence 55

Cols. Centennial 85, Cols. Whetstone 58

Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Hartley 49

Cols. Grandview Hts. 66, Worthington Christian 42

Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Mifflin 55

Cols. South 64, Cols. Africentric 53

Cols. St. Charles 72, Cols. Watterson 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Hilliard Davidson 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 57

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 49

Columbiana 67, Wellsville 43

Columbiana Crestview 68, Youngs. Liberty 60

Columbus Grove 47, Convoy Crestview 23

Conneaut 67, Northwestern, Pa. 55

Coshocton 58, Zanesville 45

Crown City S. Gallia 60, Wahama, W.Va. 23

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Orrville 50

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 42

Dalton 52, Rittman 41

Day. Thurgood Marshall 71, Day. Meadowdale 69

Defiance 51, Van Wert 41

Delphos Jefferson 48, Harrod Allen E. 46

Delphos St. John’s 43, Minster 40

Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 34

Dover 80, Warsaw River View 36

Dublin Coffman 92, Galloway Westland 65

Dublin Jerome 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

Dublin Scioto 36, Hilliard Darby 25

E. Liverpool 86, Rayland Buckeye 47

E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 52

Fostoria 76, Millbury Lake 55

Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 40

Fremont St. Joseph 47, New Riegel 30

Ft. Loramie 55, Houston 30

Ft. Recovery 58, Rockford Parkway 56

Gahanna Christian 44, Pickerington N. 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Bexley 45

Gahanna Lincoln 44, Pickerington N. 42

Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Parma Padua 50

Gibsonburg 87, Lakeside Danbury 58

Goshen 58, Mt. Orab Western Brown 44

Green 46, Massillon Perry 29

Greenwich S. Cent. 63, Ashland Mapleton 27

Hamilton 71, Cin. Princeton 68

Hamilton Badin 66, Middletown Fenwick 55

Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Liberty Center 52

Hilliard Bradley 54, Worthington Kilbourne 43

Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 52, Centerville 50

Hudson WRA 86, Andrews Osborne Academy 43

Hunting Valley University 63, Chardon NDCL 55

Huron 63, Port Clinton 37

Independence 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Ironton St. Joseph 72, Franklin Furnace Green 66

Jackson 66, Hillsboro 59

Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 48

Jefferson Area 60, Girard 58

Kalida 78, Holgate 29

Kent Roosevelt 52, Aurora 47

Kenton 63, Lima Bath 61

Kettering Alter 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20

Kidron Cent. Christian 49, Mansfield St. Peter’s 40

LaGrange Keystone 68, Wellington 48

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 39

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 34

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Bristol 30

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Westerville Cent. 64

Lewistown Indian Lake 57, Urbana 44

Lexington 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Colerain 28

Lima Perry 83, Marion Elgin 23

Lima Shawnee 83, Celina 45

Lima Sr. 75, Tol. St. Francis 48

Lisbon Beaver 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

Lodi Cloverleaf 63, Norton 45

London 54, Spring. Shawnee 36

Lorain 69, E. Cle. Shaw 54

Loudonville 58, Mansfield Christian 47

Lyndhurst Brush 73, Willoughby S. 49

Madison 75, Chardon 59

Marion Harding 61, Galion 49

Martins Ferry 54, Bellaire 48

Marysville 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 45

Mason 69, Cin. Sycamore 47

Massillon Washington 60, Louisville Aquinas 44

Maumee 53, Bowling Green 49

Mayfield 71, Eastlake N. 32

McArthur Vinton County 68, Bidwell River Valley 47

McConnelsville Morgan 54, Philo 42

McDonald 91, Lowellville 69

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56

Medina 65, Solon 49

Mentor 74, Brunswick 53

Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Akr. Hoban 59

Miamisburg 61, Clayton Northmont 38

Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 26

Middletown Madison Senior 67, Carlisle 52

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Mechanicsburg 42

Minford 70, S. Webster 64

Mogadore 55, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 65, Leipsic 57

Mt. Vernon 70, Ashland 65, OT

N. Baltimore 63, McComb 29

N. Can. Hoover 53, Uniontown Lake 46

N. Royalton 44, Twinsburg 43

New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 49, OT

New Boston Glenwood 81, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28

New Bremen 78, New Knoxville 39

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Caldwell 45

New Paris National Trail 49, Arcanum 27

New Philadelphia 51, Marietta 40

New Richmond 59, Batavia 48

Newark 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 31

Newton Falls 48, Warren Champion 39

Norwalk 52, Sandusky Perkins 35

Oak Hill 70, Beaver Eastern 38

Oberlin 78, Sullivan Black River 38

Oberlin Firelands 73, Sheffield Brookside 53

Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 45

Ottoville 45, Ft. Jennings 31

Paulding 40, Spencerville 38

Pemberville Eastwood 45, Genoa Area 35

Perrysburg 79, Napoleon 29

Pickerington Cent. 63, Lancaster 30

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 39

Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Wellston 47

Portsmouth Clay 59, Portsmouth Notre Dame 28

Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 37

Racine Southern 55, Glouster Trimble 46

Ravenna 55, Akr. Springfield 45

Reedsville Eastern 65, Nelsonville-York 47

Reynoldsburg 66, Grove City 54

Richfield Revere 90, Medina Highland 55

Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. NW 58, OT

Riverside Stebbins 89, Greenville 45

Rootstown 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 58

Rossford 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 42

Salineville Southern 71, Hanoverton United 30

Sandusky 81, Tiffin Columbian 73

Sardinia Eastern Brown 82, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Seaman N. Adams 61, Peebles 42

Sebring McKinley 58, Mineral Ridge 56

Shadyside 59, Belmont Union Local 49

Shaker Hts. 100, Elyria 83

Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 46

Sidney 68, Vandalia Butler 55

Sidney Lehman 47, DeGraff Riverside 32

Smithville 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39

Southington Chalker 61, Kinsman Badger 59

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 47, Legacy Christian 42

Spring. Greenon 43, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 73, Bellefontaine 61

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46

St. Clairsville 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56

St. Henry 60, Coldwater 49

St. Marys Memorial 56, Wapakoneta 40

Steubenville 70, Cambridge 60

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Hannibal River 51, 2OT

Stewart Federal Hocking 82, Belpre 78

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Wadsworth 48

Strasburg-Franklin 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 11

Streetsboro 60, Peninsula Woodridge 40

Sylvania Southview 58, Sylvania Northview 48

Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 43

Thornville Sheridan 61, New Lexington 45

Tipp City Bethel 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Findlay 48

Tol. Rogers 76, Tol. Woodward 27

Tol. St. John’s 65, Fremont Ross 32

Tol. Start 66, Tol. Bowsher 43

Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 42

Tontogany Otsego 68, Elmore Woodmore 65, OT

Trenton Edgewood 67, Cin. NW 63, OT

Trotwood-Madison 93, Springboro 61

Troy 71, Fairborn 46

Troy Christian 44, Day. Miami Valley 40

Uhrichsville Claymont 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Ursuline Academy 59, Warren Howland 52

Vienna Mathews 80, Newbury 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Middletown 64

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 39

W. Union 69, Manchester 43

Warren Harding 63, Garfield Hts. 61, OT

Wauseon 54, Edgerton 46

Waynesfield-Goshen 64, Lima Temple Christian 56, OT

West Salem Northwestern 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 42

Westerville N. 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 50

Westlake 74, Avon Lake 68

Wheelersburg 57, Portsmouth W. 43

Whitehall-Yearling 57, Cols. Wellington 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Holland Springfield 63

Wickliffe 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50

Windham 80, Cortland Maplewood 38

Wooster 79, Mansfield Madison 35

Wooster Triway 42, Navarre Fairless 41

Yellow Springs 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 46

Youngs. Ursuline 59, Warren Howland 52

Zanesville Rosecrans 83, Grove City Christian 48

Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 47