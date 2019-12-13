McClain beats Lady Panthers, 33-30

GREENFIELD — The McClain Lady Tigers (4-1) hosted fellow Frontier Athletic Conference opponent the Miami Trace Lady Panthers Wednesday, Dec. 11 in what proved to be a defensive showdown between the two teams.

McClain slipped past Miami Trace, 33-30. The Lady Tigers are now in first place in the FAC after the win.

McClain held Miami Trace to just two points in the first quarter of play with tough defense and several missed shot attempts by the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace’s Emma Pitstick scored the only two points for the team.

McClain had nine points that came from Bri Weller with two, Payton Pryor with two points, Jaelyn Pitzer with three points, and Emma Stegbauer with two points for the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter of play, Miami Trace started scoring and ended up outscoring the Lady Tigers by three points (9-6) but the purple and gold held the lead. The score was 15-11 at the end of two quarters going into halftime.

Pryor scored four more points and Jaelyn Pitzer had two more points. Libby Aleshire had four points and Hillery Jacobs scored five points for Miami Trace.

The third quarter was nine points to six points once again with Miami Trace outscoring the Lady Tigers to pull to within one point, 21-20.

Magarah Bloom scored four points, Gracey Ferguson had two points, Aleshire hit one free throw, and Delaney Eakins had two points for Miami Trace. McClain’s Weller and Pryor scored in the quarter for McClain to keep the one point lead.

In the fourth quarter, McClain secured the win after outscoring Miami Trace by just two points.

The Lady Tigers shot free throws seven times in the quarter to keep the lead. Shay McDonald scored four points in the fourth quarter comeback with one two-pointer hit at the buzzer but it was not enough to take the lead. Bloom had two points and Aleshire had four points for Miami Trace.

McClain’s Pitzer had one point, Pryor scored two, Burchett had seven points in the quarter, and Stegbauer had two more points to end the game.

“They showed a total team effort, and they showed grit that we didn’t have Saturday,” McClain head coach Jarrod Haines said. “We had different kids showing up for difference things tonight for the team.”

Miami Trace (2-3 overall, 2-1 FAC) is at Hillsboro Saturday with the j-v game starting at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Mc 9 6 6 12 — 33

MT 2 9 9 10 — 30

McCLAIN — (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Weller 2-0-0-4; Pryor 4-0-2-12; Pitzer 1-1-1-6; Burchett 3-0-1-7; Stegbauer 1-0-2-4. TOTALS — 11-1-8-33.

MIAMI TRACE — (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Shay McDonald 2-0-0-4 Magarah Bloom 2-0-2-6; Libby Aleshire 2-0-5-9 Gracey Ferguson 1-0-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 1-1-0-5; Emma Pitstick 1-0-0-2; Delaney Eakins 1-0-0-2. TOTALS — 10-1-7-30.