MT j-v boys beat Waverly, Chillicothe

The Miami Trace boys junior-varsity basketball team has won a pair of recent games.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Miami Trace hosted Waverly.

The Panthers defeated the Tigers, 39-29.

Miami Trace held an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Panthers had expanded their lead to 22-14.

Waverly cut into Miami Trace’s margin by three points in the third quarter.

The Panthers outscored Waverly 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers had three players in double figures, led by Isaiah Reisinger with 13 points. He hit three of Miami Trace’s seven three-point field goals.

Hayden Hunter scored 11 (one three), Bo Little had 10 (two threes) and Cyrus Keplinger had five points (one three).

The Panthers did not go to the free throw line in the game.

Hudson Kelly led Waverly with eight points and Weston Roop had six. Waverly was 7 of 12 from the line and hit two threes.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 14 6 11 — 39

W 6 8 9 6 — 29

———

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Miami Trace hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe.

The Panthers defeated the Cavaliers, 43-31, improving to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

Hayden Hunter led the Panthers with 10 points. He had one three-point field goal.

Isaiah Reisinger hit three threes for nine points, Wesley May sank two threes en route to scoring eight points, Cyrus Keplinger had two threes for six points and Bo Little also had six points.

Gannon Phillips and Braeden Morris both added two points for the Panthers.

Maxwell Lee led Chillicothe with six points.

Donavin Baker and Joel Barnes both had five points, Isaac McCory, Jaiden Cain and Mike Miller all scored four points each and Mason Siberell had three points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 12 12 12 — 43

C 11 3 9 8 — 31