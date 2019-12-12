Chillicothe frosh beat MT, 32-28

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Miami Trace freshman boys basketball team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Cavaliers from Chillicothe High School.

Chillicothe won this game, 32-28.

Cole Little led the Panthers with 11 points. Little hit his team’s only three-point field goal of the game.

Tate Landrum scored eight, Shay Salyers had five points and Cameron Fannin scored two.

Chillicothe led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter and 16-13 at halftime.

The game remained close in the second half, with the Cavs holding a 24-20 lead at the end of three quarters.

Miami Trace (0-4 overall, 0-2 FAC) will play at McClain Friday at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 9 7 8 — 28

C 10 6 8 8 — 32