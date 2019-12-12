FAC honors top tennis players

The Frontier Athletic Conference on Nov. 21, 2019 honored the best tennis players as First Team, All-FAC at the Fall Sports Banquet. (front, at left, l-r); Brooklyn Foose and Payton Maddux of Washington; (front, fourth from left) Cameron Bucher, Miami Trace; (at far right, front), Abbey Sims-Clark, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; (back, at left), Sydnie Hall, Washington; (back, third from left), Anita Pursell, Miami Trace. Other First Team, All-FAC players (not in order), Natalie Drotleff, Chillicothe; Mackenzie Humphreys and Lillian Houser, Jackson.

The Frontier Athletic Conference on Nov. 21, 2019 honored the best tennis players as First Team, All-FAC at the Fall Sports Banquet. (front, at left, l-r); Brooklyn Foose and Payton Maddux of Washington; (front, fourth from left) Cameron Bucher, Miami Trace; (at far right, front), Abbey Sims-Clark, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; (back, at left), Sydnie Hall, Washington; (back, third from left), Anita Pursell, Miami Trace. Other First Team, All-FAC players (not in order), Natalie Drotleff, Chillicothe; Mackenzie Humphreys and Lillian Houser, Jackson. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald