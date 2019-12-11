Patton named All-OAC for 2019

Jarett Patton, a 2017 graduate of Washington High School, was just named to the All-OAC (Ohio Athletic Conference) football team as a punter after a successful junior season at Muskingum University.

Patton averaged over 38 yards per punt with 22 fair catches and 15 downed inside the 20 and had his career longest punt a 71-yarder at Mount Union.

He is also the special teams kick holder and back up quarterback.

In three seasons he has earned three varsity letters and has played in all 30 games.

Muskingum’s Jarett Patton punts during a game this year. Patton was recently named All-OAC for the 2019 season, his third as a Muskie. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Jarett-Patton-punting.jpg Muskingum’s Jarett Patton punts during a game this year. Patton was recently named All-OAC for the 2019 season, his third as a Muskie. Jarett Patton https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_J._Patton_hs.jpg Jarett Patton