High School Scores

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67

Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Williamsport Westfall 43

Amherst Steele 62, Grafton Midview 54

Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40

Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Jefferson Area 39

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64

Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54

Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63

Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41

Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45

Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49

Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49

Berlin Hiland 79, Newcomerstown 31

Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46

Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65

Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40

Bryan 39, Hicksville 28

Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48

Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43

Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41

Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54

Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55

Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33

Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58

Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52

Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43

Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Chardon 53

Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59

Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52

Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52

Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48

Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57

Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43

Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39

Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52

Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, OT

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53

Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53

Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53

Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40

Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52

Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47

Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 38

Dover 58, Zanesville 27

Dublin Coffman 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 70

Dublin Scioto 39, Delaware Hayes 27

Eaton 53, Brookville 51

Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48

Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 44

Franklin 57, Monroe 24

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46

Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33

Girard 64, Salem 42

Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41

Green 71, Uniontown Lake 41

Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Hilliard Davidson 42, Lancaster 40

Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42

Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53

Jackson 72, Greenfield McClain 38

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51

Kent Roosevelt 41, Medina Highland 32

Kenton 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50

Lakewood 52, Avon 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51

Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Liberty Center 65, Edon 51

Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65

Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67

Lima Sr. 103, Oregon Clay 62

Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60

Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55

Lorain 61, Bedford 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33

Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50

Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49

Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64

Magnolia, W.Va. 47, Hannibal River 43

Malvern 36, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Marion Pleasant 50, Marion Elgin 39

Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54

Miamisburg 60, Springboro 42

Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48

N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38

Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, OT

New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61

New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37

Newark 47, Reynoldsburg 45

Newton Falls 75, Rootstown 31

Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, OT

Oberlin Firelands 63, Oberlin 54

Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40

Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30

Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44

Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Manchester 48

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52

Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, OT

Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48

Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43

Richfield Revere 74, Barberton 70

Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, OT

Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32

STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35

Sandusky 50, Mansfield Madison 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70

Shelby 57, Norwalk 55

Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38

St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66

Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47

Strongsville 56, Lorain Clearview 54

Struthers 70, Columbiana 51

Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 47

Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51

Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58

Tiffin Digital 67, New Riegel 58

Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46

Troy 52, Xenia 46

Vandalia Butler 63, Greenville 49

Vienna Mathews 65, Leetonia 48

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45

Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46

Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27

Wickliffe 92, Fairport Harbor Harding 61

Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Wooster Triway 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30

Archbold 61, Defiance Ayersville 27

Ashland Crestview 41, Collins Western Reserve 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24

Bellevue 87, Clyde 43

Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Millbury Lake 44

Bucyrus Wynford 67, Morral Ridgedale 41

Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11

Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44

Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33

Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 37

Coldwater 45, Celina 27

Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53

Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3

Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2

Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29

Columbus Grove 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45

Defiance 50, Defiance Tinora 31

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42

Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35

Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Dublin Scioto 56, Delaware Hayes 36

Edon 49, Montpelier 47

Elida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Fairfield Christian 66, Millersport 22

Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, OT

Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26

Ft. Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36

Granville 52, Heath 41

Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Jackson Center 34, DeGraff Riverside 31

Lakeside Danbury 47, Kansas Lakota 38

Lancaster 49, Hilliard Davidson 47

Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 36

Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33

Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 26

Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Attica Seneca E. 40

Newark 62, Reynoldsburg 43

Newark Cath. 64, Johnstown Northridge 56

Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38

Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46

Ontario 56, Loudonville 49

Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67

Paulding 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 43

Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17

Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45

Sidney Fairlawn 64, Ansonia 34

Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39

St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55

Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26

Swanton 43, Pettisville 24

Tontogany Otsego 38, Elmore Woodmore 33

Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20

Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Worthington Kilbourne 64, Hilliard Darby 31

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29