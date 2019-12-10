High School Scores

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67
Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Williamsport Westfall 43
Amherst Steele 62, Grafton Midview 54
Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40
Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Jefferson Area 39
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64
Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54
Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63
Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41
Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45
Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49
Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49
Berlin Hiland 79, Newcomerstown 31
Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46
Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65
Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40
Bryan 39, Hicksville 28
Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34
Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48
Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43
Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41
Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54
Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55
Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33
Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58
Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52
Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43
Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Chardon 53
Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59
Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52
Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52
Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48
Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57
Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43
Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39
Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56
Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52
Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, OT
Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53
Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53
Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40
Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52
Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47
Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52
Dola Hardin Northern 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 38
Dover 58, Zanesville 27
Dublin Coffman 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 70
Dublin Scioto 39, Delaware Hayes 27
Eaton 53, Brookville 51
Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48
Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 44
Franklin 57, Monroe 24
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46
Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33
Girard 64, Salem 42
Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41
Green 71, Uniontown Lake 41
Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Hilliard Davidson 42, Lancaster 40
Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42
Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53
Jackson 72, Greenfield McClain 38
Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51
Kent Roosevelt 41, Medina Highland 32
Kenton 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50
Lakewood 52, Avon 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51
Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Liberty Center 65, Edon 51
Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65
Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67
Lima Sr. 103, Oregon Clay 62
Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60
Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55
Lorain 61, Bedford 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33
Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50
Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49
Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64
Magnolia, W.Va. 47, Hannibal River 43
Malvern 36, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Marion Pleasant 50, Marion Elgin 39
Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54
Miamisburg 60, Springboro 42
Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38
Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, OT
New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61
New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37
Newark 47, Reynoldsburg 45
Newton Falls 75, Rootstown 31
Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, OT
Oberlin Firelands 63, Oberlin 54
Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40
Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30
Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44
Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38
Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Manchester 48
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52
Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45
Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, OT
Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48
Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43
Richfield Revere 74, Barberton 70
Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, OT
Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32
STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35
Sandusky 50, Mansfield Madison 44
Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70
Shelby 57, Norwalk 55
Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38
St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66
Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47
Strongsville 56, Lorain Clearview 54
Struthers 70, Columbiana 51
Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 47
Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51
Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58
Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46
Troy 52, Xenia 46
Vandalia Butler 63, Greenville 49
Vienna Mathews 65, Leetonia 48
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48
Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45
Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46
Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27
Wickliffe 92, Fairport Harbor Harding 61
Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Wooster Triway 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 48
Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30
Archbold 61, Defiance Ayersville 27
Ashland Crestview 41, Collins Western Reserve 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24
Bellevue 87, Clyde 43
Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Millbury Lake 44
Bucyrus Wynford 67, Morral Ridgedale 41
Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11
Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44
Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33
Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 37
Coldwater 45, Celina 27
Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3
Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2
Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29
Columbus Grove 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45
Defiance 50, Defiance Tinora 31
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42
Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35
Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 44
Dublin Scioto 56, Delaware Hayes 36
Edon 49, Montpelier 47
Elida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Fairfield Christian 66, Millersport 22
Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, OT
Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26
Ft. Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36
Granville 52, Heath 41
Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Jackson Center 34, DeGraff Riverside 31
Lakeside Danbury 47, Kansas Lakota 38
Lancaster 49, Hilliard Davidson 47
Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 36
Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33
Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 26
Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Attica Seneca E. 40
Newark 62, Reynoldsburg 43
Newark Cath. 64, Johnstown Northridge 56
Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38
Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46
Ontario 56, Loudonville 49
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67
Paulding 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17
Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45
Sidney Fairlawn 64, Ansonia 34
Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39
St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55
Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26
Swanton 43, Pettisville 24
Tontogany Otsego 38, Elmore Woodmore 33
Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20
Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Worthington Kilbourne 64, Hilliard Darby 31
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29