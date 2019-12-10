Third quarter surge lifts Cavs past MT, 68-38

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed defending Frontier Athletic Conference champions Chillicothe to Miami Trace High School Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers won the varsity game, 68-38.

Chillicothe exploded for 31 points in the third quarter and scored a total of 47 in the second half.

Panther freshman Andrew Guthrie led Miami Trace with 12 points.

Junior Cameron Moore had seven points, senior Trevor Barker scored five and sophomore Hayden Hunter had five.

Junior Logan Rodgers led Miami Trace in rebounding with six.

Senior Brandon Noel was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. He was also the game-leader in rebounds with eight.

Senior Jayvon Maughmer scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds to go along with three steals.

Senior Tre Beard hit four of Chillicothe’s six three-point baskets en route to scoring 15 points.

Chillicothe held a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Cavs were in front, 21-18.

Chillicothe pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 31-10.

Turnovers hurt the Panthers as they had 19 to just seven for Chillicothe. This led to 16 points off turnovers for the Cavs to four for Miami Trace.

It was an all-around good shooting night for Chillicothe.

The Cavs shot 49 percent from the field (25 of 51), 40 percent from three-point range (6 of 15) and 85 percent from the line (12 of 14).

Chillicothe had 23 rebounds to 21 for Miami Trace.

The Cavs had the edge on the offensive glass, 8-5.

Miami Trace (2-4 overall, 0-2 FAC) is back in action Friday at McClain, taking on the Tigers.

The freshman game starts at 4:45 p.m.

McClain lost to Jackson Tuesday night, 72-38.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 9 10 10 — 38

C 14 7 31 16 — 68

MIAMI TRACE — Andrew Guthrie 4 (1)-1-12; Cameron Moore 3-1-7; Trevor Barker 1 (1)-0-5; Hayden Hunter 1 (1)-0-5; Kyler Conn 2-0-4; Logan Rodgers 0-3-3; Bo Little 1-0-2; Dylan Bernard 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-5-38. Free throw shooting: 5 of 10 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Guthrie, Barker, Hunter. Field goal shooting: 15 of 38 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 12 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 21 (5 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 2. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 19. Personal fouls: 9. Bench points: 19. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 4.

CHILLICOTHE — Brandon Noel 8-4-20; Jayvon Maughmer 6 (1)-3-18; Tre Beard 1 (4)-1-15; Vincent Roper 2-2-6; Eli Taylor 0 (1)-0-3; Donavin Baker 1-0-2; Courtland Duncan 0-2-2; Joel Barnes 1-0-2; Kam Smith 0-0-0; Lucas Crawford 0-0-0; Issac McCory 0-0-0; Mike Miller 0-0-0; Keyon Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (6)-12-68. Free throw shooting: 12 of 14 for 85 percent. Three-point field goals: Beard, 4; Maughmer, Taylor. Field goal shooting: 25 of 51 for 49 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Rebounds: 23 (8 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 13. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 7. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 7. Second chance points: 4. Points off turnovers: 16.

Miami Trace senior Trevor Barker drives around Chillicothe senior Tre Beard during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Mt-Trevor-Barker-v-Chilli-12-10-2019.jpg Miami Trace senior Trevor Barker drives around Chillicothe senior Tre Beard during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald