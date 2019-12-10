Jackson wins j-v game against Panthers

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Miami Trace boys junior-varsity basketball team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Jackson.
The Ironmen won this game, 40-36.
Bo Little led Miami Trace with 11 points.
Isaiah Reisinger scored 10 points, including hitting two three-point field goals.
Hayden Hunter scored seven points, also hitting a pair of threes.
Wesley May scored five points and Cyrus Keplinger hit one three-point basket.
Logan Miller was the game’s leading scorer for Jackson wtih 14 points.
Trey Miller also reached double figures with 10 points.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
MT 9 5 13 9 — 36
J 11 9 8 12 — 40