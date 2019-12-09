Second half lifts Eastern over MT, 41-31

WINCHESTER — On a beautifully sunny Saturday, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers traveled down US 62 into Brown County to take on the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors.

Eastern Brown won this non-conference match-up, 41-31.

Miami Trace trailed 7-0 at the start, but came back to twice lead by as many as five points.

Eastern Brown led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Miami Trace took its first lead of the game early in the second quarter on a basket by junior Delaney Eakins.

Eakins shared game high-scoring honors with freshman Rylee Leonard of Eastern Brown, each with 12 points.

Miami Trace led 20-15 before Eastern Brown scored right before the half to make it 20-17.

The third quarter was a tough-shooting one for Miami Trace as they made just 1 of 8 field goal attempts.

Eastern Brown made 5 of 13 for 38 percent to take a 27-24 lead.

Miami Trace was 3 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter (27 percent) while the Lady Warriors connected on 5 of 11 shots for 45 percent.

The game was tied for the final time, 27-27, after Eakins hit a three-point shot 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.

From there, Eastern Brown outscored Miami Trace 14-4 to seal the victory.

“They have a nice club,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “They’re undefeated for a reason. They’ll be one of the better teams in southeastern Ohio come tournament time.

“We missed layups and foul shots in the first half,” Ackley said. “Even though we went into the locker room with a lead, I thought we could have been up more. I thought we left some opportunities on the floor.

“I thought they played a really good third quarter,” Ackley said. “They made some adjustments. To be honest, I thought we were tired. We played like a tired team sometimes in the third quarter. We made uncharacteristic mistakes.

“We’re proud of our kids,” Ackley said. “They played hard and gave it all they had.”

Miami Trace sophomore Libby Aleshire scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, including seven from the offensive boards.

In addition to scoring 12 points, Eakins turned in a double-double with 10 rebounds (four offensive).

Senior Aubrey McCoy had seven rebounds and two assists for the Lady Panthers.

Miami Trace (2-2 overall, 2-0 FAC) is back in action Wednesday at McClain with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

McClain is 4-1 overall after a 52-48 loss to Westfall Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 11 4 7 — 31

EB 10 7 10 14 — 41

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Magarah Bloom 2 (1)-2-9; Libby Aleshire 3-2-8; Gracey Ferguson 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacbos 1-0-2; Emma Pitstick 0-0-0; Delaney Eakins 3 (2)-0-12. TOTALS — 9 (3)-4-31. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Eakins, 2; Bloom. Field goal shooting: 12 of 44 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 38 (16 offensive). Turnovers: 18. Assists: 4. Steals: 5.

EASTERN BROWN — Caitlyn Wills 1-0-2; Camryn Pickerill 1 (2)-0-8; Juanita Frost 1 (1)-0-5; Rylee Leonard 4 (1)-1-12; Bailey Dotson 1-0-2; Emma Prine 0-0-0; Ashlee Minnix 1-0-2; Emma Brown 2-0-4; Mackenzie Gloff 2-2-6. TOTALS — 13 (4)-3-41. Free throw shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Pickerill, 2; Frost, Leonard. Field goal shooting: 17 of 52 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 23 for 17 percent. Offensive rebounds: 18. Turnovers: 14.

———

In the j-v game Saturday, Eastern Brown defeated Miami Trace, 32-24.

Hillary McCoy led Miami Trace with eight points. Mallory Lovett scored six and Gracey Ferguson had four.

Emma Prine led the game for Eastern Brown with 10 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 0 7 13 — 24

EB 5 6 10 11 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Audrey Craig 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 1-0-2; Hillary McCoy 1 (2)-0-8; Sidney Payton 1-0-2; Gracey Ferguson 2-0-4; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 3-0-6; Kate Hicks 0-0-0; Addy Little 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (2)-0-24. Free throw shooting: 0 of 2. Three-point field goals: McCoy, 2. Field goal shooting: 11 of 29 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 5 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 25.

EASTERN BROWN — Taylor Smith 0-0-0; Bailey Dotson 2-0-4; MacKenzie Wiles 1-0-2; Kirsten Bailey 0-0-0; Madi Belcher 1 (1)-0-5; Tara Burns 1-1-3; KcKinzie Dotson 0-3-3; Sarah Clark 1-1-3; Marlee Helbling 0-0-0; Emma Prine 3-4-10; Mary Litzinger 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (1)-9-32. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goal: Belcher. Field goal shooting: 13 of 33 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 18.

Miami Trace sophomore Libby Aleshire (13) goes to the basket, guarded by Eastern Brown’s Hailey Hampton (42) during a non-conference game at Eastern Brown High School Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_MT-Libby-Aleshire-vs-Eastern-Brown-12-7-2019.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Libby Aleshire (13) goes to the basket, guarded by Eastern Brown’s Hailey Hampton (42) during a non-conference game at Eastern Brown High School Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald