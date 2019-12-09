Lady Lions beat Minford, 39-36

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Minford Lady Falcons in a non-conference game Saturday night.

In a close, back and forth contest, Washington emerged with a 39-36 victory.

Washington senior Shawna Conger was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

Senior Halli Wall scored seven points, sophomore Aaralyne Estep scored six, freshman Kendall Dye had four points and sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored three.

Livi Shonkwiler led Minford with 14 points.

Maddie Slusher scored 11, Hannah Tolle had nine and Jaden Cartee had two points for the Falcons.

“It was a tight game the entire time,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “I thought Kendall Dye did a great job. She took three charges tonight. Those are huge momentum changers.

“Halli Wall knocked down a big three,” Leach said. “I thought Aaralyne stepped up and knocked down some big shots.

“Overall, it was just a great team effort,” Leach said.

Conger hit the first basket of the game.

Minford led by as many as three points, or else the game was tied, which it was at the end of the first quarter, 9-9.

The Falcons led 10-9 early in the second period before Conger hit the first of her two three-point field goals to give Washington a 12-10 lead.

Several minutes went by before Minford hit a free throw and then a bucket to go back in front, 13-12 with 3:36 to play in the half.

Conger hit another free throw and Minford scored the next five points to take their biggest lead, 18-13.

Conger scored the final basket of the half to set the margin at 18 for Minford and 15 for the Lady Lions.

With baskets from Estep and Wall and a pair of free throws by Conger, Washington was able to tie the game, 21-21 with 4:36 remaining in the third.

After hitting the offensive glass for three straight rebounds, Dye scored, giving Washington a 23-21 lead.

Washington had another pair of offensive rebounds which led to a basket by Tyree-Smith and a 25-22 Lady Lion lead.

Minford scored late in the period to make it 25-24, Washington, after three.

The Falcons scored five unanswered points to start the fourth quarter.

A two-point basket and a three-pointer by Conger gave the Lady Lions back the lead, 30-29 with 5:06 to play in the game.

Coming almost two minutes apart, Estep scored two baskets for Washington.

Wall hit a three-pointer with 2:20 remaining, giving Washington a 37-30 lead.

It was 39-34 with just under one minute remaining.

Washington missed its last three free throw attempts and Minford scored and took a quick timeout with 9.6 seconds to play.

Minford had the ball with 2.8 seconds to play, but missed the game’s final shot, allowing Washington to escape with a 39-36 victory.

“We have to continue to get better,” Leach said. “We have to shoot better from the free throw line and under pressure. They hurt us a lot in transition tonight, so, that is definitely an area we need to improve in, too, just matching up quicker in transition.”

Both teams struggled from the field and at the line Saturday.

Washington made 14 of 43 field goal attempts for 33 percent. Minford made 13 of 42 shots for 31 percent.

The Lady Lions hit 8 of 15 free throw attempts for 53 percent. Minford made 8 of 17 for 47 percent.

Washington had 26 rebounds, 11 of those on the offensive end.

The Lady Lions had seven steals and five assists.

Tyree-Smith led Washington with eight rebounds. Wall had seven rebounds.

Estep had four rebounds and Dye had three.

Conger had three assists and three steals.

Washington (3-1 overall, 1-1 FAC) is at Chillicothe Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 6 10 14 — 39

M 9 9 6 12 — 36

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 3-0-6; Kendall Dye 2-0-4; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 1-1-3; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 0-0-0; Halli Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Shawna Conger 3 (2)-7-19; Megan Sever 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-8-39. Free throw shooting: 8 of 15 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 2; Wall. Field goal shooting: 14 of 43 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 12.

MINFORD — Jaden Cartee 1-0-2; Ally Corell 0-0-0; Makayla Watters 0-0-0; Makenzie Watters 0-0-0; Livi Shonkwiler 6-2-14; Ali Brumfield 0-0-0; Maddie Slusher 2 (1)-4-11; Hannah Tolle 2 (1)-21-9; Micah Thacker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (2)-8-36. Free throw shooting: 8 of 17 for 47 percent. Field goal shooting: 13 of 42 for 31 percent. Turnovers: 13.

Washington sophomore Aaralyne Estep (2) drives to the basket during a non-conference game against Minford Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Aaralyne-Estep-vs-Minford-12-7-2019.jpg Washington sophomore Aaralyne Estep (2) drives to the basket during a non-conference game against Minford Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald