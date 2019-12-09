Panthers defeat Waverly Tigers, 59-50

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity basketball team hosted the Tigers of Waverly High School for a non-conference game Saturday night.

The Panthers snapped a three-game skid with a 59-50 victory.

Junior Cameron Moore led the Panthers with 15 points. He hit 4 of 9 three-point field goal attempts.

Junior Logan Rodgers scored 10 points and led the game in rebounds with eight.

Senior Trevor Barker had nine points (three threes) and four rebounds; freshman Andrew Guthrie scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds and had two steals and junior Dylan Bernard scored eight (including one three) and had three assists.

Senior Kyler Conn scored five points and led with four assists. He also had two steals.

Sophomore Trey Robertson was the game’s leading scorer for Waverly with 22 points. He also led the game with three steals.

Colby Swain had 12 points.

One key to this game was a better first quarter for the Panthers.

Miami Trace took a 21-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers led 33-31 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace was in front, 46-42.

The Panthers won the fourth quarter, 13-8 to seal the 59-50 victory.

Miami Trace (2-3 overall, 0-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) has another FAC game Tuesday against Chillicothe.

The freshman game starts at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 21 12 13 13 — 59

W 16 15 11 8 — 50

MIAMI TRACE — Cameron Moore 1 (4)-1-15; Logan Rodgers 0 (1)-7-10; Trevor Barker 0 (3)-0-9; Andrew Guthrie 4-0-8; Dylan Bernard 1 (1)-3-8; Kyler Conn 1-3-5; Bo Little 1-0-2; Ethan Steele 1-0-2; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9 (9)-14-59. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 66 percent. Three-point field goals: Moore, 4; Barker, 3; Rodgers, Bernard. Field goal shooting: 18 of 43 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 22 for 40 percent. Rebounds: 24 (7 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 8. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 12. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 12.

WAVERLY — Trey Robertson 8-6-22; Colby Swain 0 (4)-0-12; Goodman 2 (1)-1-8; Tanner Smallwood 3-0-6; Will Futhey 1-0-2; Eli Crabtree 0-0-0; Weston Roop 0-0-0; Teeter 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (5)-7-50. Free throw shooting: 7 of 12 for 58 percent. Three-point field goals: Swain, 4; Goodman. Field goal shooting: 19 of 42 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 19 for 26 percent. Rebounds: 19 (5 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 6. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 19. Bench points: 20. Second chance points: 3. Points off turnovers: 10.