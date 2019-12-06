High School Scores

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Coventry 70, Ravenna 47

Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Buchtel 59

Akr. Firestone 58, Akr. East 56

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51, Akr. North 44

Alliance Marlington 68, Can. South 58

Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 34

Antwerp 60, Ft. Jennings 43

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Dalton 41

Arlington 67, Van Buren 51

Atwater Waterloo 88, Hanoverton United 29

Barberton 74, Medina Highland 69

Barnesville 88, St. Clairsville 76

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Georgetown 37

Beachwood 65, Gates Mills Hawken 41

Beallsville 70, Bridgeport 58

Bedford 64, Parma Padua 51

Beloit W. Branch 52, Alliance 37

Berea-Midpark 64, Olmsted Falls 60, OT

Berlin Hiland 47, Strasburg-Franklin 23

Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51

Blanchester 95, Williamsburg 36

Bluffton 80, Lima Bath 48

Bristol 64, Warren Lordstown 20

Brunswick 51, Elyria 41

Bryan 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 48

Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Coshocton 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 73, Bellaire 52

Cambridge 78, Warsaw River View 47

Canfield S. Range 68, Canfield 47

Casstown Miami E. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38

Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 55

Centerburg 44, Galion Northmor 38

Chagrin Falls 72, Aurora 68

Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Madison 58

Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 43

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Logan 47

Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Indian Hill 61

Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Woodward 60

Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Purcell Marian 42

Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Finneytown 49

Cin. McNicholas 61, Kettering Alter 59

Cin. St. Xavier 71, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38

Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. Withrow 39

Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 49

Cin. Western Hills 84, Cin. Shroder 57

Clayton Northmont 49, Springboro 37

Cle. Hay 88, Cle. Collinwood 71

Cle. Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 47

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58

Coldwater 67, Kenton 64

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53

Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Watterson 50

Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cols. Wellington 92, Cin. Riverview East 51

Columbus Grove 50, Ottoville 36

Conneaut 67, Ashtabula St. John 44

Cortland Lakeview 45, Newton Falls 42

Covington 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42, OT

Crown City S. Gallia 46, Reedsville Eastern 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 48

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Brooklyn 35

Day. Northridge 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Defiance 75, Paulding 34

Defiance Tinora 39, Delta 29

Dover 52, Marietta 43

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49

Dublin Coffman 68, Hilliard Davidson 43

Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22

E. Liverpool 102, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 37

Elida 56, Spencerville 53

Elyria Cath. 87, Bay Village Bay 70

Fairborn 60, Greenville 57

Fairfield 59, Cin. Sycamore 47

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Felicity-Franklin 46

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Cory-Rawson 41

Fleming Co., Ky. 73, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59

Fostoria 75, Genoa Area 70

Franklin 61, Day. Oakwood 56

Fremont Ross 54, Oregon Clay 53

Fremont St. Joseph 61, Kansas Lakota 34

Ft. Loramie 49, Russia 38

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Reynoldsburg 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. VASJ 64

Germantown Valley View 53, Brookville 34

Glouster Trimble 56, Belpre 37

Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 39

Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 39, OT

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, New London 42

Hamilton 64, Mason 48

Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47

Harrison 46, Morrow Little Miami 45

Harrod Allen E. 67, New Knoxville 62

Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, Rootstown 51

Hicksville 57, Continental 37

Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 46

Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Hayes 48

Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Northview 61

Hudson 66, Wadsworth 40

Huntington Prep, W.Va. 96, Cin. Taft 55

Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 35

Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 54

Ironton St. Joseph 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

Jackson 55, Miami Trace 38

Jackson Center 66, Houston 19

Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34

Kalida 47, Ada 40

Kent Roosevelt 53, Copley 43

Lakewood 49, Amherst Steele 38

Lancaster 58, Grove City 49

Latham Western 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

Lewistown Indian Lake 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51

Lima Perry 81, Waynesfield-Goshen 55

Lima Sr. 76, Tol. Whitmer 54

Lisbon David Anderson 57, Leetonia 33

London 69, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51

Louisville 71, Hubbard 41

Loveland 46, Cin. Anderson 34

Lowellville 60, Campbell Memorial 55

Lucasville Valley 56, S. Webster 42

Mansfield Madison 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 56

Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34

Mantua Crestwood 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 63

Martins Ferry 57, Belmont Union Local 47

Marysville 63, Galloway Westland 54

Massillon Jackson 69, Uniontown Lake 57

McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 32

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Dola Hardin Northern 41

Medina 79, Strongsville 55

Miamisburg 53, Lebanon 50

Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Millbury Lake 65, Elmore Woodmore 60

Milton-Union 73, New Lebanon Dixie 65

Mineral Ridge 94, Cortland Maplewood 36

Minerva 59, Salem 54

Minford 62, Beaver Eastern 52

Minster 57, Botkins 43

Monroe 61, Bellbrook 39

Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Lynchburg-Clay 59

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Mt. Gilead 58, Danville 37

Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, DeGraff Riverside 45

N. Royalton 78, Cuyahoga Falls 57

Navarre Fairless 69, Akr. Manchester 49

New Boston Glenwood 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51

New Bremen 47, Celina 43

New Concord John Glenn 54, Zanesville Maysville 48

New Richmond 76, Goshen 73

Newark 69, New Albany 55

Norwalk St. Paul 61, Monroeville 42

Oak Hill 48, Wellston 20

Oak Hill 58, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Oberlin 62, Columbia Station Columbia 61

Oberlin Firelands 62, LaGrange Keystone 43

Ontario 71, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Orange 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Liberty Center 46

Painesville Harvey 54, Ashtabula Lakeside 47

Parma 62, Painesville Riverside 50

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Chardon NDCL 60

Peebles 87, Leesburg Fairfield 79

Pemberville Eastwood 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 39

Perrysburg 73, Maumee 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 21

Plymouth 46, Ashland Crestview 39

Portsmouth 65, Piketon 52

Portsmouth Clay 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51

Racine Southern 56, Waterford 40

Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 64

Richfield Revere 83, Tallmadge 68

Richmond Hts. 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52

Richwood N. Union 56, Urbana 45

Rockford Parkway 66, Van Wert 56

Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 39

Salineville Southern 62, Columbiana Crestview 38

Sandusky 67, Vermilion 42

Sandusky Perkins 47, Bellevue 30

Sarahsville Shenandoah 82, Caldwell 54

Seaman N. Adams 77, Manchester 40

Shaker Hts. 80, Solon 59

Sheffield Brookside 62, Sullivan Black River 57

Shekinah Christian 65, Northside Christian 32

Sidney 69, Piqua 50

Smithville 66, Rittman 56

Spring. Shawnee 76, New Carlisle Tecumseh 71

St. Marys Memorial 66, St. Henry 32

Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56

Stewart Federal Hocking 87, Corning Miller 54

Streetsboro 81, Mogadore Field 64

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Swanton 50, Metamora Evergreen 40

Sylvania Southview 44, Napoleon 32

Thornville Sheridan 64, Philo 29

Tiffin Calvert 76, Lakeside Danbury 41

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Xenia 38

Tol. Ottawa Hills 68, Attica Seneca E. 48

Tol. Rogers 44, Tol. Start 33

Tol. St. John’s 54, Findlay 36

Tol. Woodward 50, Tol. Waite 30

Toronto 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Tree of Life 62, Granville Christian 59, OT

Trenton Edgewood 67, Hamilton Ross 46

Vanlue 63, McComb 49

Versailles 66, Ft. Recovery 58

Vincent Warren 60, Pomeroy Meigs 43

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Cin. Colerain 51

W. Liberty-Salem 73, Spring. NE 50

Waverly 61, Portsmouth W. 49

Wellington 57, Lorain Clearview 56

West Salem Northwestern 92, Creston Norwayne 68

Westerville Cent. 50, Westerville N. 42

Westerville S. 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 58

Westlake 82, N. Olmsted 58

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 47

Wickliffe 61, Burton Berkshire 33

Willard 67, Port Clinton 35

Wilmington 77, Batavia 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Hannibal River 48

Wooster 76, Lexington 51

Wooster Triway 62, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Dublin Jerome 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Knoch, Pa. 67

Youngs. Liberty 64, Niles McKinley 59

Youngs. Mooney 52, Louisville Aquinas 46

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 62

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

Erie McDowell Tournament

Cle. Benedictine 65, Erie McDowell, Pa. 62

Mohawk Tournament

Union, Pa. 86, E. Palestine 32