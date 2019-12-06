High School Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Coventry 70, Ravenna 47
Akr. Ellet 64, Akr. Buchtel 59
Akr. Firestone 58, Akr. East 56
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51, Akr. North 44
Alliance Marlington 68, Can. South 58
Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 34
Antwerp 60, Ft. Jennings 43
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Dalton 41
Arlington 67, Van Buren 51
Atwater Waterloo 88, Hanoverton United 29
Barberton 74, Medina Highland 69
Barnesville 88, St. Clairsville 76
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Georgetown 37
Beachwood 65, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Beallsville 70, Bridgeport 58
Bedford 64, Parma Padua 51
Beloit W. Branch 52, Alliance 37
Berea-Midpark 64, Olmsted Falls 60, OT
Berlin Hiland 47, Strasburg-Franklin 23
Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51
Blanchester 95, Williamsburg 36
Bluffton 80, Lima Bath 48
Bristol 64, Warren Lordstown 20
Brunswick 51, Elyria 41
Bryan 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 48
Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Coshocton 26
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 73, Bellaire 52
Cambridge 78, Warsaw River View 47
Canfield S. Range 68, Canfield 47
Casstown Miami E. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38
Cedarville 68, London Madison Plains 55
Centerburg 44, Galion Northmor 38
Chagrin Falls 72, Aurora 68
Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Madison 58
Chillicothe 64, Hillsboro 43
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Logan 47
Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Indian Hill 61
Cin. Hughes 63, Cin. Woodward 60
Cin. La Salle 71, Cin. Purcell Marian 42
Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Finneytown 49
Cin. McNicholas 61, Kettering Alter 59
Cin. St. Xavier 71, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38
Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. Withrow 39
Cin. West Clermont 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 49
Cin. Western Hills 84, Cin. Shroder 57
Clayton Northmont 49, Springboro 37
Cle. Hay 88, Cle. Collinwood 71
Cle. Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 47
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 80, Cle. Cent. Cath. 58
Coldwater 67, Kenton 64
Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Marion-Franklin 53
Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Watterson 50
Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Cols. Wellington 92, Cin. Riverview East 51
Columbus Grove 50, Ottoville 36
Conneaut 67, Ashtabula St. John 44
Cortland Lakeview 45, Newton Falls 42
Covington 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42, OT
Crown City S. Gallia 46, Reedsville Eastern 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 48
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Brooklyn 35
Day. Northridge 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Defiance 75, Paulding 34
Defiance Tinora 39, Delta 29
Dover 52, Marietta 43
Doylestown Chippewa 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49
Dublin Coffman 68, Hilliard Davidson 43
Dublin Scioto 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22
E. Liverpool 102, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 37
Elida 56, Spencerville 53
Elyria Cath. 87, Bay Village Bay 70
Fairborn 60, Greenville 57
Fairfield 59, Cin. Sycamore 47
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Felicity-Franklin 46
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Cory-Rawson 41
Fleming Co., Ky. 73, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59
Fostoria 75, Genoa Area 70
Franklin 61, Day. Oakwood 56
Fremont Ross 54, Oregon Clay 53
Fremont St. Joseph 61, Kansas Lakota 34
Ft. Loramie 49, Russia 38
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Reynoldsburg 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Cle. VASJ 64
Germantown Valley View 53, Brookville 34
Glouster Trimble 56, Belpre 37
Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 39
Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 39, OT
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, New London 42
Hamilton 64, Mason 48
Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47
Harrison 46, Morrow Little Miami 45
Harrod Allen E. 67, New Knoxville 62
Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, Rootstown 51
Hicksville 57, Continental 37
Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 46
Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Hayes 48
Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Northview 61
Hudson 66, Wadsworth 40
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 96, Cin. Taft 55
Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 35
Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 54
Ironton St. Joseph 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
Jackson 55, Miami Trace 38
Jackson Center 66, Houston 19
Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34
Kalida 47, Ada 40
Kent Roosevelt 53, Copley 43
Lakewood 49, Amherst Steele 38
Lancaster 58, Grove City 49
Latham Western 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
Lewistown Indian Lake 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51
Lima Perry 81, Waynesfield-Goshen 55
Lima Sr. 76, Tol. Whitmer 54
Lisbon David Anderson 57, Leetonia 33
London 69, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51
Louisville 71, Hubbard 41
Loveland 46, Cin. Anderson 34
Lowellville 60, Campbell Memorial 55
Lucasville Valley 56, S. Webster 42
Mansfield Madison 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 56
Mansfield St. Peter’s 52, Loudonville 34
Mantua Crestwood 67, Youngs. Valley Christian 63
Martins Ferry 57, Belmont Union Local 47
Marysville 63, Galloway Westland 54
Massillon Jackson 69, Uniontown Lake 57
McConnelsville Morgan 45, New Lexington 32
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Dola Hardin Northern 41
Medina 79, Strongsville 55
Miamisburg 53, Lebanon 50
Milford 40, Kings Mills Kings 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, N. Lewisburg Triad 34
Millbury Lake 65, Elmore Woodmore 60
Milton-Union 73, New Lebanon Dixie 65
Mineral Ridge 94, Cortland Maplewood 36
Minerva 59, Salem 54
Minford 62, Beaver Eastern 52
Minster 57, Botkins 43
Monroe 61, Bellbrook 39
Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Lynchburg-Clay 59
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 69, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Mt. Gilead 58, Danville 37
Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 55, DeGraff Riverside 45
N. Royalton 78, Cuyahoga Falls 57
Navarre Fairless 69, Akr. Manchester 49
New Boston Glenwood 64, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51
New Bremen 47, Celina 43
New Concord John Glenn 54, Zanesville Maysville 48
New Richmond 76, Goshen 73
Newark 69, New Albany 55
Norwalk St. Paul 61, Monroeville 42
Oak Hill 48, Wellston 20
Oak Hill 58, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Oberlin 62, Columbia Station Columbia 61
Oberlin Firelands 62, LaGrange Keystone 43
Ontario 71, Bellville Clear Fork 52
Orange 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Liberty Center 46
Painesville Harvey 54, Ashtabula Lakeside 47
Parma 62, Painesville Riverside 50
Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Chardon NDCL 60
Peebles 87, Leesburg Fairfield 79
Pemberville Eastwood 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 34
Peninsula Woodridge 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 39
Perrysburg 73, Maumee 20
Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 21
Plymouth 46, Ashland Crestview 39
Portsmouth 65, Piketon 52
Portsmouth Clay 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51
Racine Southern 56, Waterford 40
Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 64
Richfield Revere 83, Tallmadge 68
Richmond Hts. 79, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52
Richwood N. Union 56, Urbana 45
Rockford Parkway 66, Van Wert 56
Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 39
Salineville Southern 62, Columbiana Crestview 38
Sandusky 67, Vermilion 42
Sandusky Perkins 47, Bellevue 30
Sarahsville Shenandoah 82, Caldwell 54
Seaman N. Adams 77, Manchester 40
Shaker Hts. 80, Solon 59
Sheffield Brookside 62, Sullivan Black River 57
Shekinah Christian 65, Northside Christian 32
Sidney 69, Piqua 50
Smithville 66, Rittman 56
Spring. Shawnee 76, New Carlisle Tecumseh 71
St. Marys Memorial 66, St. Henry 32
Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 56
Stewart Federal Hocking 87, Corning Miller 54
Streetsboro 81, Mogadore Field 64
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
Swanton 50, Metamora Evergreen 40
Sylvania Southview 44, Napoleon 32
Thornville Sheridan 64, Philo 29
Tiffin Calvert 76, Lakeside Danbury 41
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Xenia 38
Tol. Ottawa Hills 68, Attica Seneca E. 48
Tol. Rogers 44, Tol. Start 33
Tol. St. John’s 54, Findlay 36
Tol. Woodward 50, Tol. Waite 30
Toronto 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38
Tree of Life 62, Granville Christian 59, OT
Trenton Edgewood 67, Hamilton Ross 46
Vanlue 63, McComb 49
Versailles 66, Ft. Recovery 58
Vincent Warren 60, Pomeroy Meigs 43
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Cin. Colerain 51
W. Liberty-Salem 73, Spring. NE 50
Waverly 61, Portsmouth W. 49
Wellington 57, Lorain Clearview 56
West Salem Northwestern 92, Creston Norwayne 68
Westerville Cent. 50, Westerville N. 42
Westerville S. 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 58
Westlake 82, N. Olmsted 58
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 47
Wickliffe 61, Burton Berkshire 33
Willard 67, Port Clinton 35
Wilmington 77, Batavia 55
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Hannibal River 48
Wooster 76, Lexington 51
Wooster Triway 62, Massillon Tuslaw 58
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Dublin Jerome 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 74, Knoch, Pa. 67
Youngs. Liberty 64, Niles McKinley 59
Youngs. Mooney 52, Louisville Aquinas 46
Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 62
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32
Erie McDowell Tournament
Cle. Benedictine 65, Erie McDowell, Pa. 62
Mohawk Tournament
Union, Pa. 86, E. Palestine 32