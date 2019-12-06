Tigers clip Blue Lions, 42-39 in OT

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions varsity boys basketball team opened Frontier Athletic Conference play Friday night with a very long-time rivalry game at McClain High School against the Tigers.

In a highly-competitive game, the Tigers defeated the Blue Lions, 42-39 in overtime.

Freshman Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 13 points.

Junior Mitch Lotz scored 12, including hitting both Blue Lion three-point baskets.

Senior Drew Moats scored six, sophomore Karson Runk had four points, senior Trevor Rarick had two points and senior Stone DuBois and junior Ethan Rogers-Wright each had one point.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Lyle White with 14 points.

Sophomore Bryson Badgley had 12 points, junior Camden Closson scored six and sophomore Braden Wright had five points.

The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, McClain held a 16-11 lead.

The Tigers extended their lead to 27-18 at the end of the third quarter.

The Blue Lions outscored McClain 15-6 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 33-33.

Both teams made 13 two-point baskets and Washington had two threes while the Tigers did not make a shot from behind the arc.

McClain made 16 of 28 free throw attempts for 57 percent, while the Blue Lions made 7 of 11 for 64 percent.

McClain, now 2-1 on the season, is at Zane Trace Saturday night.

The Blue Lions, now 0-4, will be at home Tuesday for another FAC game, this one against the Hillsboro Indians.

The j-v game is first at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 7 4 7 15 6 — 39

Mc 7 9 11 6 9 — 42

WASHINGTON — Karson Runk 1-2-4; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Drew Moats 3-0-6; Mitch Lotz 3 (2)-0-12; Stone DuBois 0-1-1; Tanner Lemaster 5-3-13; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-1-1; Trevor Rarick 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13 (2)-7-39. Free throw shooting: 7 of 11 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Lotz, 2.

McCLAIN — Preston Saunders 0-0-0; Bryson Badgley 4-4-12; Lyle White 5-4-14; M. Bliss 0-2-2; Camden Closson 2-2-6; Braeden Bergstrom 0-0-0; Noah Reeves 0-0-0; Braden Wright 1-3-6; D. Pollock 1-1-3. TOTALS — 13-16-42. Free throw shooting: 16 of 28 for 57 percent.