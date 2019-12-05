Blue Lion 7th, 8th grade boys beat Greenfield

On Monday, Dec. 2, the 2019-20 middle school basketball season tipped-off with the Washington Blue Lions 7th grade boys hosting the Greenfield Tigers.

Washington won the game, 33-25.

The Blue Lions led 15-5 at the half.

Will Miller led the Blue Lions offensively with 18 points, while Jakob Hoosier led the defense with multiple steals, holding the Tigers’ point guard to just two points.

In the eighth grade game between the Blue Lions and Tigers, Washington won, 41-34.

John Wall led the Blue Lions offensively with 17 points.

The Blue Lions trailed by 11 points (30-19) to start the fourth quarter before fighting their way back into the lead and securing the Frontier Athletic Conference victory.

Washington plays at Chillicothe Monday.

The seventh grade plays first at 5 p.m., followed by the eighth grade.