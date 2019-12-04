Lady Lions defeat Hillsboro, 53-34

The Washington Lady Blue Lions welcomed the Hillsboro Indians to town for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.

Washington pulled away in the second half to post a 53-34 victory.

Washington (2-1 overall, 1-1 FAC) was led by senior Shawna Conger with 14 points. Conger also led Washington in rebounds with eight.

Sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals and senior Halli Wall scored six points and led her team with four steals.

Freshman Kendall Dye scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.

For Hillsboro (1-4 overall, 0-2 FAC) sophomore Gracie Dean led with 13 points. She had both of her team’s three-point field goals.

Hillsboro hit the first basket of the game and also led a bit later, 6-4.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Tyree-Smith gave Washington a 7-6 lead.

The Lady Lions would lead the rest of the way.

Allie Mongold hit a pair of free throws to make it 9-6 and Tyree-Smith hit two free throws to give Washington an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter with Washington making 3 of 16 shots to Hillsboro’s 1 of 8.

At the half, Washington was in front, 17-11.

Washington outscored Hillsboro 18-10 in the third quarter to take a 35-21 lead.

The Lady Lions built upon their lead in the fourth quarter, going on to post the 53-34 victory.

“Hillsboro has definitely improved from last year,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “They’ve gotten a lot better. They’re quicker and they like to attack the paint. I thought they did a lot of good things tonight.

“I felt like we played a lot stronger game in the second half,” Leach said. “We were actually able to put the ball in the bucket when we needed to. We started attacking the rim a lot more.

“It was a great night for us,” Leach said. “Everyone scored, which was huge.”

Unofficially, both teams shot 33 percent from the field.

Washington made 17 of 51 shots and Hillsboro connected on 12 of 36 shot attempts.

The rebounding edge went to the Lady Lions.

“We had 15 offensive rebounds tonight,” Leach said. Washington had 31 total rebounds.

Washington had Hillsboro with just three offensive rebounds.

“We did a great job on the boards this evening,” Leach said.

“I was actually disappointed,” Hillsboro head coach J.R. Moberly said. “We did a nice job defensively in the first half, but we didn’t execute any offensive fundamentals.

“Conger is a nice player for them,” Moberly said. “And their other girls do a nice job filling their roles. They know what they are supposed to do. They’re going to have a nice squad. They’re going to continue to get better as the year goes along.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” Moberly said. “We’re going to play six games in the first 14 days. We haven’t had a lot of opportunity to get in the gym and really work on some things.”

Washington will host Minford Saturday at 6 p.m. That will be varsity only.

Hillsboro will host Batavia Saturday with the j-v game starting at 11 a.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 6 18 18 — 53

H 6 5 10 13 — 34

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-2-2; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Kendall Dye 2-2-6; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 3-6-12; Abby Tackage 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 1-3-5; Hall Wall 3-0-6; Shawna Conger 5-4-14; Megan Sever 1-2-4. TOTALS — 17-19-53. Free throw shooting: 19 of 24 for 79 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 17 of 51 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 11. Rebounds: 31 (15 offensive). Steals: 12. Assists: 6.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 3 (2)-1-13; Sinai Roberts 0-0-0; Josie Hopkins 2-4-8; Mallory Parsons 0-0-0; Karleigh Hopkins 1-3-5; Mya Bell 0-0-0; Brynn Bledsoe 3-0-6; Jaden Moberly 0-0-0; Jordan Moberly 1-0-2; Susanna Barney 0-0-0; Christine Page 0-0-0; Leah Hester 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (2)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Dean, 2. Field goal shooting: 12 of 36 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 20.

Washington sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith puts up a shot while defended by three Hillsboro players during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Tyree-Smith-vs-Hills-12-4-2019.jpg Washington sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith puts up a shot while defended by three Hillsboro players during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald