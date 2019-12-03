Lady Panthers lose opener at North Adams

SEAMAN — On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited North Adams High School to open the 2019-20 basketball season.

North Adams won the varsity game, 33-21.

Delaney Eakins led Miami Trace with eight points.

Emma Pitstick scored seven for the Lady Panthers.

Braylie Jones was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Delaney Harper scored eight points for North Adams.

North Adams took a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was 19-12 in favor of the home team at the half.

North Adams won the third quarter, 12-4 to take a 31-16 lead.

Miami Trace outscored North Adams 5-2 in the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace is home against Chillicothe Wednesday with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will play at Eastern Brown Saturday at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 6 4 5 — 21

NA 14 5 12 2 — 33

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 1-0-2; Magarah Bloom 0-0-0; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Gracey Ferguson 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 0-2-2; Grace Bapst 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 2-3-7; Delaney Eakins 4-0-8. TOTALS — 8-5-21. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 8 of 31 for 26 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 8. Turnovers: 29.

NORTH ADAMS — Mary Sonner 2-0-4; Sierra Kendall 0-0-0; Wylie Shipley 1-0-2; Karissa Butterworth 0-0-0; Carolyn Shupert 0-0-0; Braylie Jones 4 (1)-3-14; Marah Call 0 (1)-0-3; Brianna Robinson 0-0-0; Delaney Harper 3-2-8; Faith Howell 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (2)-5-33. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: Jones, Call. Three-point field goal shooting 2 of 13 for 15 percent. Turnovers: 21.

———

North Adams won the j-v game against Miami Trace, 32-29.

Hillary McCoy led Miami Trace with seven points.

Mallory Lovett scored six points; Addy Little, Sidney Payton and Lilly Workman each scored four points and Gracey Ferguson and Audrey Craig both added two points.

Keetyn Hupp led North Adams with nine points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 10 8 4 — 29

NA 12 5 6 9 — 32