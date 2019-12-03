Mustangs edge Blue Lions, 34-32

The Washington Blue Lion boys basketball team had their home-opening game of the 2019-20 season Saturday, hosting the Mustangs of Westfall High School.

The game came down to the last few seconds before the visitors emerged with a 34-32 victory.

The Blue Lions trailed, 31-29, with under one minute to play.

With about 30 seconds remaining, Trevor Rarick kicked the ball out to Tanner Lemaster at the top of the key. Lemaster hit the third of his three-point shots for the game, giving the Blue Lions a 32-31 lead.

After a Westfall timeout, the Mustangs brought the ball up-court and, with about eight seconds to go, Connor Spohn hit a three-point bucket to give his team a 34-32 lead.

Washington had the final possession.

The Blue Lions put up a three-point shot, which was no good. The ball went off a Blue Lion player at the buzzer.

Rarick led the Blue Lions with 12 points and Lemaster had 11.

Jay Wyman and Lucas Blackburn each scored 10 points for the Mustangs.

Spohn scored five points for Westfall.

The Blue Lions led this low-scoring game, 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Westfall was in front, 17-13.

After three quarters of play, Westfall held a 21-18 lead.

The Blue Lions (0-2 overall) will be in action tonight at Circleville.

Washington will open Frontier Athletic Conference play Friday night at McClain High School in Greenfield with the j-v game at 6 p.m.

In the j-v game Saturday, the Blue Lions defeated Westfall, 29-24.

Kyland Howard led the Blue Lions with eight points, including two three-point field goals.

Brayden May scored five (with one three); Raleigh Haithcock, Titus Lotz and Noah Hicks each scored four points, Clayton Howland hit one three for three points and Traeton Johnson scored one.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 8 5 5 14 — 32

W 6 11 4 13 — 34

WASHINGTON — Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Karson Runk 1-0-2; Drew Moats 1-0-2; Mitch Lotz 0 (1)-1-4; Tanner Lemaster 1 (3)-0-11; Ethan Rogers-Wright 0-1-1; Trevor Rarick 3 (1)-3-12. TOTALS — 6 (5)-5-32. Free throw shooting: 5 of 7 for 71 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 3; Lotz, Rarick.

WESTFALL — Jay Wyman 1 (2)-2-10; Hayden Lemaster 0 (1)-0-3; Connor Spohn 0 (1)-2-5; Peyton Weiss 0-0-0; Trevor Wolfe 0 (1)-0-3; Casey Cline 0-0-0; Tyler Shipley 0 (1)-0-3; Patrick Bundok 0-0-0; Lucas Blackburn 3-4-10. TOTALS — 4 (6)-8-34. Free throw shooting: 8 of 10 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Wyman, 2; Lemaster, Spohn, Wolfe, Shipley.