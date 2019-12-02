Lady Panthers beat Jackson, 59-31

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers basketball team held its home opener for the 2019-20 season Saturday, at the same time opening play in the Frontier Athletic Conference, with a game against the Iron Ladies of Jackson High School.

After five early lead changes, Miami Trace went on to post a 59-31 victory.

Miami Trace junior Delaney Eakins was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. She also shared the team lead in rebounds with freshman Hillery Jacobs, each with seven.

Junior Magarah Bloom had 10 points, including her team’s only three-point field goal and sophomore Libby Aleshire scored eight points. Aleshire had six rebounds.

Sophomore Katelyn Webb led Jackson with 18 points.

Miami Trace held a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was the most closely-contested of the game, with Miami Trace scoring 11 to 10 for Jackson to set the halftime score at 30-20, Miami Trace.

The Lady Panthers outscored Jackson 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 45-25 lead.

Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 14-6 for the 59-31 final tally.

“I thought our second half was a lot better,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “With Shay (senior Shaylee McDonald) out, everyone has a completely different role, even than what they did three or four days ago.

“These kids responded well tonight,” Ackley said. “I thought Magarah Bloom and Emma Pitstick did a very good job, especially in the second half, just kind of calming themselves down. Through the flow, I thought everyone got more involved and looked more comfortable in the third quarter.

“We loved our young kids coming in,” Ackley said. “Both our freshman and sophomore classes are hard-working kids who have very bright futures. We’re just asking them to (contribute) a little bit quicker than we originally anticipated.

“I want to give Jackson a ton of credit,” Ackley said. “Coach (Matt) Walburn is as good as they come. Just where they are now compared to where they were a year ago is remarkable. They gave us everything we wanted in the first half.”

Miami Trace (1-1 FAC, 1-1 overall) is home to take on Chillicothe Wednesday with the j-v game starting at 5:30 p.m.

In the j-v game Saturday, Miami Trace defeated Jackson, 39-0.

Lilly Workman led Miami Trace with 15 points.

Mallory Pavey scored nine, Hillary McCoy had six points, Audrey Craig scored five and Sidney Payton and Kate Hicks both scored two.

———

Also Saturday, Washington fell at McClain, 48-44 in overtime.

There will be more on that game in a future edition of the Record-Herald.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 19 11 15 14 — 59

J 10 10 5 6 — 31

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 2-0-4; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 2-0-4; Magarah Bloom 2 (1)-3-10; Libby Aleshire 4-0-8; Gracey Ferguson 1-1-3; Mallory Lovett 0-3-3; Hillery Jacobs 2-0-4; Grace Bapst 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 1-0-2; Delaney Eakins 5-9-19; Addy Little 1-0-2. TOTALS — 20 (1)-16-59. Free throw shooting: 16 of 23 for 70 percent. Three-point field goal: Bloom. Field goal shooting: 21 of 47 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 6 for 17 percent. Rebounds: 39 (13 offensive). Turnovers: 13. Assists: 10. Steals: 10.

JACKSON — Katelyn Webb 4 (2)-4-18; Olivia Kennedy 1-0-2; Gabby Webb 0-0-0; Kylee Bako 0-0-0; Maycee Burnside 0-0-0; Lauren Elliott 0-0-0; Taylor Evans 0 (2)-0-6; Bronwyn Nelson 2-1-5. TOTALS — 7 (4)-5-31. Free throw shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Three-point field goals: K. Webb, 2; Evans, 2. Field goal shooting: 11 of 44 for 25 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 19 for 21 percent. Offensive rebounds: 9. Turnovers: 21.

Miami Trace junior Delaney Eakins (right) brings the ball up the floor during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Lady Panthers is junior Magarah Bloom. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_MT-Delaney-Eakins-v-Jackson-11-30-2019-1.jpg Miami Trace junior Delaney Eakins (right) brings the ball up the floor during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Also pictured for the Lady Panthers is junior Magarah Bloom. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald