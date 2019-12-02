Panthers fall at Vinton County

McARTHUR — The Miami Trace Panthers completed the first weekend of basketball for the 2019-20 season with a game at Vinton County High School Saturday night.

The Panthers were coming off a 56-53 win over Circleville on Friday night.

On Saturday, it was the Vikings pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 69-45 victory.

Vinton County led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Vikings held a 28-26 lead.

The Panthers clawed back to tie the game, 40-40 at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings outscored the Panthers 29-5 in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Logan Rodgers and Cameron Moore were the top scorers for the Panthers, each with 11 points. Moore hit three three-point field goals.

Trevor Barker scored eight points (with two threes) and Andrew Guthrie scored seven points.

Barker led the Panthers in rebounding with eight. Guthrie had six rebounds and Ethan Steele had four.

Arbaugh and Montgomery each scored 18 points for the Vikings.

Stevens chipped in with 11 points.

One of the differences in the game came at the free throw line, where the Vikings outscored the Panthers, 16-4.

The Vikings also had 17 points from non-starters to nine for the Panthers.

The Panthers had 16 turnovers to nine for the Vikings.

Vinton County had 24 points off turnovers to eight for the Panthers.

Miami Trace (1-1 on the season) will play at Unioto Tuesday with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

———

At Washington High School Saturday night, Westfall defeated Washington on a last-second shot, 34-32.

There will be more on that game in a future edition of the Record-Herald.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 18 14 5 — 45

VC 14 14 12 29 — 69

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 4-3-11; Cameron Moore 1 (3)-0-11; Trevor Barker 1 (2)-0-8; Andrew Guthrie 3-1-7; Kyler Conn 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 1-0-2; Cyrus Keplinger 1-0-2; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (5)-4-45. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goals: Moore, 3; Barker, 2. Field goal shooting: 18 of 50 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 19 for 26 percent. Rebounds: 25 (10 offensive). Assists: 14. Steals: 8. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 20. Bench points: 9. Second chance points: 3. Points off turnovers: 8.

VINTON COUNTY — Arbaugh 4 (1)-7-18; Montgomery 7 (1)-1-18; Stevens 2 (2)-1-10; Damron 1 (2)-0-8; Radabaugh 1-2-4; Karr 0-3-3; Matteson 0 (1)-0-3; Arthur 0-2-2; Hamon 1-0-2; Davidson 0-0-0; Peck 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (7)-16-69. Free throw shooting: 16 of 21 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Stevens, 2; Damron, 2; Arbaugh, Montgomery, Matteson. Field goal shooting: 23 of 49 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 25 for 28 percent. Rebounds: 22 (8 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 11. Blocks: 1. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 17. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 24.