2019 OHSAA Football State Championships

Pairings listed with record and final Associated Press rank.

Home team listed first.

State Finals Schedule

All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.

Division II State Championship: No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM

Division VI State Championship: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 AM

Division III State Championship: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, Dec. 6, 3:00 PM

Division I State Championship: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, Dec. 6, 8:00 PM

Division VII State Championship: No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 AM

Division IV State Championship: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:00 PM

Division V State Championship: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

State Semifinal

Division IV

Clyde 35, Cin. Wyoming 14

Newark Licking Valley 25, Poland Seminary 24

Division V

Ironton 49, W. Jefferson 21

Kirtland 28, Oak Harbor 14

Division VII

Lucas 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

State Seminal

Division I

Cin. Elder 31, Springfield 24

Pickerington Cent. 28, Mentor 21

Division II

Cin. La Salle 35, Tol. Cent. Cath. 21

Massillon Washington 35, Avon 10

Division III

Mansfield Sr. 27, Aurora 21, 2OT

Trotwood-Madison 24, Cols. Hartley 19

Division VI

Anna 36, Mechanicsburg 6

New Middletown Spring. 42, Howard E. Knox 14