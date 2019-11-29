Blue Lion bowling opens with wins over Cavs

The 2019-20 Frontier Athletic Conference season started for the Washington Blue Lions boys varsity, reserve and the Lady Lions varsity Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe, taking on the Cavaliers.

Both Blue Lions boys and Lady Lions varsity teams won their matches. The boys reserve team fell to the Cavaliers.

The Blue Lion varsity boys had a grand total of 2,170 to the Cavaliers’ 2,119.

In game one, junior Owen Mullins rolled a 203.

Junior Garrett Coy bowled a 236 game and had a high two-game series with a 404 (202 average).

Mullins had a two-game series score of 383 (191.5 average); senior Kylan Rowland had a 339 (169 average); junior Brock Carter had a 308 (154 average) and freshman Jordan Pottle had a 274 (137 average).

Boys varsity Baker game scores were: 140, 158 and 165.

The Lady Lions defeated Chillicothe, 2,110 to 1,941.

High game scores for game one and two were turned in by Hanna Yoho with a 185 and 213 for a high series for the Lady Lions of 398 (average 199).

Lindsey Buckner had a two-game series total of 366 (183 average); Maitlyn Cave had a 306 (153 average), Ali Reeves had a 291 (145.5 average) and Brooklyn Foose rolled a 243 (121.5 average).

Lady Lions’ Baker games were: 147, 168 and 191.

The Washington j-v boys team lost to the Cavaliers, 1,859 to 1,429.

The high score in game No. 1 was Dakota Oyer with a 165 and the high score in game No. 2 was Drew Ferguson with a 180.

“Both coaches are very pleased with the way the kids bowled at Shawnee Lanes,” Washington boys coach Buckie Caulley said. “ It’s very difficult going to another set of lanes to bowl when all you’ve done is practice at your home lanes for over a month. Once they got through the nerves and settled down, things came together for both varsity teams.”

Washington is at Centerville Saturday and at Hillsboro Monday.