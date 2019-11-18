Pittser named to All-Academic team at Wright State

The Horizon League released its 2019 Men’s Soccer All-Academic Team on Friday, recognizing student-athletes for their success both in competition and in the classroom.

Wright State junior Blake Pittser was among the 13 student-athletes who were honored in balloting by the League’s faculty athletics representatives.

A Biomedical Engineering major, Pittser has appeared in 13 matches with six starts this season as a midfielder, recording an assist against Marshall and totaling three shot attempts this fall. He has played in 42 matches in his three years as a Raider, with 15 career starts entering Friday night’s season finale.

All nine Horizon League institutions that sponsor men’s soccer were represented on this year’s All-Academic Team. Milwaukee led the way with the most selections with three, followed by Detroit Mercy and IUPUI each having two. Cleveland State, Green Bay, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, UIC and Wright State each rounded out the All-Academic Team with one student-athlete.

The Horizon League recognizes student-athletes with seasonal Academic All-League Teams in each of its 19 championship sports. To be eligible for Academic All-Horizon League consideration, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher (based on a 4.00 scale), have completed one year at the member school and passed 24 semester (or 36 quarter) credit hours at that institution and also participated in 50 percent of the team’s overall contests.