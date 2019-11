Regional Final Football Pairings

OHSAA Regional Final Pairings

Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record.

All kickoffs at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 1

1 Mentor (12-0) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

Region 2

1 Springfield (11-1) vs. 3 Dublin Coffman (10-2) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3

4 Groveport-Madison (10-2) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4

4 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Colerain (11-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 5

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at the University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 6

1 Avon (12-0) vs. 2 Avon Lake (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7

1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 3 Harrison (11-1) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 9

4 Aurora (12-0) vs. 6 Chardon (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 10

5 Sandusky (9-3) vs. 2 Mansfield Senior (11-1) at Clyde Stadium

Region 11

1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (11-1) vs. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12

4 Hamilton Badin (9-3) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (9-3) at Miamisburg Holland Field

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 13

1 Perry (12-0) vs. 2 Poland Seminary (10-2) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium

Region 14

8 Clyde (8-4) vs. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Newark Licking Valley (12-0) vs. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 7 Germantown Valley View (10-2) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Viking Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Akron Manchester (9-3) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 18

1 Oak Harbor (12-0) vs. 2 Orrville (11-1) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20

4 West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 2 West Jefferson (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Region 21

1 New Middletown Springfield (12-0) vs. 2 Mogadore (11-1) at Canfield South Range Ralph and Doris Witmer Field

Region 22

8 Carey (7-5) vs. 3 Howard East Knox (12-0) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 23

5 Anna (11-1) vs. 3 Archbold (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 24

4 Covington (10-2) vs. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) vs. 2 Lucas (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Don Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 26

1 Leipsic (11-1) vs. 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-3) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27

1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 2 Newark Catholic (9-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 28

8 New Bremen (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

–––

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Semifinal

Division IV

Region 13

Poland Seminary 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Region 14

Clyde 35, Shelby 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Wauseon 14

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 49, Waverly 21

Newark Licking Valley 20, New Concord John Glenn 14

Region 16

Cin. Wyoming 27, Cin. Indian Hill 7

Germantown Valley View 28, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 27

Division V

Region 17

Akr. Manchester 21, Sugarcreek Garaway 14

Kirtland 38, Canfield S. Range 7

Region 18

Oak Harbor 34, Pemberville Eastwood 14

Orrville 49, Marion Pleasant 27

Region 19

Ironton 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Wheelersburg 17

Region 20

W. Jefferson 62, Spring. Shawnee 28

W. Liberty-Salem 14, Cin. Taft 13

Division VII

Region 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Warren JFK 14

Lucas 35, Louisville Aquinas 21

Region 26

Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Norwalk St. Paul 14

Leipsic 39, Edgerton 6

Region 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 35, Waterford 21

Newark Cath. 40, Shadyside 0

Region 28

Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Ft. Loramie 21, OT

New Bremen 42, Lima Perry 14

OHSAA Playoffs

Semifinal

Division IV

Region 13

Perry 37, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14