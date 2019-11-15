Nine local players receive SE District honors

Nine high school football players from Fayette County have received postseason honors from the Associated Press.

A panel of sportswriters from Associated Press-affiliated newspapers met recently and, among their selections were six players from the Washington Blue Lions and three from the Miami Trace Panthers.

From Washington, four players were named First Team, All-District and two more were named Special Mention, All-District in Division IV.

From Miami Trace, in Division III, three players were named First Team, All-District.

For the Blue Lions, senior Eli Lynch was named First Team, All-District.

Lynch had 1,025 all-purpose yards with 66 receptions for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 35 yards per punt and punted for 1,100 yards.

Seniors Chase Sluder, Collier Brown and Garitt Leisure were named First Team, All-District.

Sluder had 92 solo tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 2 rushing touchdowns and 1 defensive touchdown.

Brown had 100 solo tackles. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Leisure had 83 solo tackles for Washington. He had 12.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Junior Ethan Rogers-Wright and senior Jameson McCane were named Special Mention, All-District.

Rogers-Wright completed 128 of 237 pass attempts (54 percent completion rate) for 1,682 yards and 22 touchdowns. He threw 10 interceptions and also rushed 34 times for 112 yards.

McCane led the Blue Lions in rushing with 864 yards on 166 carries. He had nine rushing touchdowns. He also had 18 receptions for 214 yards.

For Miami Trace, senior Dalton Mayer, junior Luke Henry and sophomore Jayden LeBeau were named First Team, All-District.

Mayer had 1,124 yards passing for Miami Trace with 12 touchdowns. He had 486 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Henry led the Panthers in tackles with 98.5, including 11.5 tackles for loss.

LeBeau had 1,405 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He had 336 kickoff return yards, averaging 26 yards per return with one kickoff return for a touchdown.

2019 Southeast Ohio All-District Football Team

Division II

OFFENSE

First Team

None selected due to number of teams

DEFENSE

First Team

LB — Cade Williams, Chillicothe, 5-8, 185, Sr.; DB — Colten Castle, Logan, 5-9, 135, Sr.

Special Mention

Henry Pierce, Logan; Colton Ruff, Logan; Patrick Rourke, Chillicothe; Xzavier Doss, Chillicothe

* * *

Division III

OFFENSE

First Team

WR — Nate Trainer, Athens, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Evan Gandee, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-1, 180, Jr.; TE — Treylan Davis, Jackson, 6-5, 220, Jr.; OL — Dylan Wogerman, Athens, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Joey Reynolds, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, 285, Jr.; Ty Ruckel, Jackson, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Dalton Ford, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-4, 300, Sr.; QB — Dalton Mayer, Washington C.H. Miami Trace, 6-2, 198, Sr.; Joey Moore, Athens, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-3, 165, Jr.; Corbin Alkire, Marietta, 6-2, 185, Sr.; RB — Jayden LeBeau, Washington C.H. Miami Trace, 6-0, 178, So.; Jayden Spires, Jackson, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Jamarcus Carroll, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 210, Sr.; PK — Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 170, Jr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DL — Logan Morris, Thornville Sheridan, 6-2, 245, Jr.; Anthony Parks, Jackson, 6-3, 200, Sr.; LB — Shay Taylor, Thornville Sheridan, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Chase Taylor, Marietta, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Luke Henry, Washington C.H. Miami Trace, 5-11, 188, Jr.; Grant Mastin, Jackson, 6-0, 210, So.; DB — Alec Ogle, Thornville Sheridan, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Brice Parks, Jackson, 5-10, 190, Sr.; P — Jared Icenhower, Jackson, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Spires, Jackson

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Anthony Parks, Jackson; Brice Parks, Jackson

Co-Coaches of the Year: Andy Hall, Jackson; Paul Culver III, Thornville Sheridan

Special Mention

Corbin Stalder, Athens; Brandon Simoniette, Vincent Warren; Josh Welch, Vincent Warren; Cyrus Rhodes, Marietta; Carson Urban, Marietta; Jason Munyan, Thornville Sheridan; Logan Ranft, Thornville Sheridan; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan; Tristan Prater, Jackson; Joey Richison, Jackson; Tim Diamond, Chillicothe Unioto; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto

* * *

Division IV

OFFENSE

First Team

WR — Eli Lynch, Washington C.H., 6-2, 180, Sr.; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 195, So.; OL — Riley Starnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-5, 295, Jr.; Draven Stodgel, Hillsboro, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Andrew Welch, Waverly, 6-0, 315, Jr.; QB — Noah Vanco, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Haydn’ Shanks, Waverly, 6-3, 190, Jr.; RB — James Armstrong, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Jacob Wells, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Payton Shoemaker, Waverly, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Christian Vance, New Lexington, 6-0, 181, Sr.; All-Purpose — C.J. Ratliff, New Lexington, 5-10, 165, Sr.; PK — Grayson Diener, Waverly, 6-3, 155, Sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DL — Brayden Easton, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 185, So.; LB — Collier Brown, Washington C.H., 6-1, 215, Sr.; Chase Sluder, Washington C.H., 5-11, 205, Sr.; Cade Roberts, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Garitt Leisure, Washington C.H., 6-1, 200, Sr.; Mark Gallimore, Hillsboro, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Zeke Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 200, Jr.; DB — Zack Radabaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, 170, So.; P — Andrew Toler, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Payton Shoemaker, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Roberts, Gallipolis Gallia Academy

Co-Coaches of the Year: Alex Penrod, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Chris Crabtree, Waverly

Special Mention

Ethan Rogers-Wright, Washington C.H.; Jamie McCane, Washington C.H.; Isac Payne, Circleville; Isaac Daugherty, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Evan Valentine, Circleville Logan Elm; Conner Robinson, Circleville Logan Elm; Zach Hemby, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Cole Rose, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Nick Pittman, McArthur Vinton County; Jonathon Vanover, McArthur Vinton County; Matt Bliss, Greenfield McClain; Braden Wright, Greenfield McClain; J.T. Barnett, Waverly; Spencer Pollard, Waverly; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington; Brady Hanson, New Lexington

* * *

Division V

OFFENSE

First Team

WR — Hunter Smith, Wellston, 6-5, 170, Jr.; Bryce Wallace, Portsmouth, 6-2, 155, Sr.; Drew Skaggs, Minford, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Hunter Ruby, Wheelersburg, 5-10, 160, Sr.; OL — Noah Davidson, Ironton, 6-5, 315, Sr.; Tucker Carpenter, Ironton Rock Hill, 6-4, 280, Sr.,; Grant Gifford, South Point, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Josh Bodey, Wellston, 6-5, 240, Sr.; Caleb Crabtree, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, 280, Jr.; Levi Warren, Minford, 5-11, 295, Sr.; Gavin Welch, Wheelersburg, 6-3, 265, Sr.; QB — Gage Salyers, Ironton, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-1, 185, So.; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-0, 165, So.; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, 175, Jr.; RB — Kamren Harless, Chesapeake, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Will Todd, Chesapeake, 5-7, 150, Sr.; Michael Stitt, Proctorville Fairland, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Triston Diltz, Oak Hill, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Brayden Campbell, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, 165, So.; Talyn Parker, Portsmouth, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Ty Wiget, Minford, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Makya Matthews, Wheelersburg, 5-9, 175, Sr.; All-Purpose — Rylan Molihan, Wellston, 5-9, 170, Sr.; William Journey, Portsmouth West, 5-6, 151, Sr.; Evan Horsley, Wheelersburg, 5-10, 205, Sr.; PK — Avery Book, Ironton, 5-11, 180, Sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DL — Seth Fosson, Ironton, 6-1, 235, Sr.; Junior Jones, Ironton, 6-0, 240, Sr.; T.J. McGinnis, Ironton Rock Hill, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Jordan Williams, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, 186, Jr.; Flint Barger, Oak Hill, 6-5, 230, Jr.; Austin McKenzie, Portsmouth, 5-7, 217, Sr.; Brady Warner, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 225, Sr.; LB — Josey Kelly, Williamsport Westfall, 5-11, 187, Jr.; Kaleb Easley, Albany Alexander, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Luke Chapman, Albany Alexander, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3, 225, Jr.; Cameron Deere, Ironton, 5-11, 185, Jr.; J.D. Brumfield, Proctorville Fairland, 5-9, 190, So.; Brock Eggers, Wellston, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Austin Henderson, Piketon, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Evan Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, 225, So.; Christian Keys, Portsmouth, 5-6, 156, Jr.; DB — Chanston Moll, Williamsport Westfall, 5-6, 138, Sr.; Keaton Potter, Oak Hill, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West, 6-2, 140, Jr.; Eric Purdy, Portsmouth, 5-8, 153, Sr.; Matthew Risner, Minford, 5-10, 170, Jr.; P — Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 180, So.

Offensive Player of the Year: Talyn Parker, Portsmouth

Defensive Player of the Year: Reid Carrico, Ironton

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Trevon Pendleton, Ironton; Bruce Kalb, Portsmouth; Mike Smith, Wellston

Special Mention

Joey Truman, Williamsport Westfall; Gabe Shanton, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Drew Harris, Albany Alexander; Jordan Grizzle, Ironton; Collin Freeman, Ironton; Nate Cochran, Ironton; Caden McFann, Ironton; Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake; Larry Fox, South Point; Chance Gunther, South Point; Logan Hankins, Ironton Rock Hill; Tristan Delong, Ironton Rock Hill; Gavin Hunt, Proctorville Fairland; Cameron Kearns, Oak Hill; Austin Campbell, Oak Hill; R.J. Kemp, Wellston; Jonathon Garvin, Wellston; Cole Young, Bidwell River Valley; Darian Peck, Bidwell River Valley; Abe Lundy, Pomeroy Meigs; Steven Salyer, Piketon; Sammy Savage, Piketon; Joe Igaz, Portsmouth West; Nathan Rivers, McDermott Northwest; Zane Gilley, McDermott Northwest; Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Ty Pendleton, Portsmouth; Hunter Livingston, Minford; Tyler Miller, Minford; Gage Adkins, Wheelersburg; Luke Miller, Wheelersburg

* * *

Division VI

OFFENSE

First Team

WR— Cruz McFadden, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, 195, Jr.; Ty Perkins, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 150, Fr.; Brady Brannon, Crooksville, 5-11, 165, Sr.; TE — Tanner Chenault, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-1, 215, Sr.; OL — Alan Mead, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-3 ,260, Sr.; Nathan Howard, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Brock Hill, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-11, 245, Sr.; Zach Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Jack Nagucki, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 200, Sr.; QB — Lane Ruby, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Cameron Kittle, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Caden Miller, Crooksville, 6-2, 160, Sr.; RB — Austin Stapleton, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, 225, Jr.; Brayden Ison, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Nate Throckmorton, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, 160, Jr.; Conner Wright, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Logan Adams, Belpre, 5-7, 140, Sr.; All-Purpose — Austin Stormes, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, 185, Sr.; PK — Garrett Clark, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Zach McLean, Crooksville, 6-1, 170, Jr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DL — Ian Joyce, Glouster Trimble, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Shawn Turley, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Christian Wiseman, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, 200, Jr.; Mason Zaler, Lucasville Valley, 6-6, 255, Sr.; LB — Mikey Nusser, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-7, 190, Jr.; Lane Mettler, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Eric Hurtt, Frankfort Adena, 5-11, 225, Jr.; Nick Godfrey, Belpre, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Sawyer Koons, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 210, Jr.; Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 165, So.; DB — Dalton Thurston, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Iann Cockrell, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-0, 170, Jr.; P — Jordan Harrington, Belpre, 5-9, 154, Jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Lane Ruby, Chillicothe Southeastern

Defensive Player of the Year: Sawyer Koons, Glouster Trimble

Co-Coaches of the Year: Phil Faires, Glouster Trimble; Evan Gallaugher, Chillicothe Southeastern

Special Mention

Ben Compliment, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Seth Beeler, Chillicothe Huntington; Jerran Ford, Chillicothe Southeastern; Aarick Hill, Chillicothe Southeastern; Nick Mills, Bainbridge Paint Valley; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley; Max Willis, Frankfort Adena; Kole Williams, Frankfort Adena; Garrett Richards, Glouster Trimble; Landon Wisor, Glouster Trimble; Brandon Phillips, Nelsonville-York; Ethan Gail, Nelsonville-York; Donnie McCain, Stewart Federal Hocking; Gage Clark, Belpre; Tre Bratchett, Lucasville Valley; Kayden Mollette, Lucasville Valley; Chris Pitcock, Crooksville

* * *

Division VII

OFFENSE

First Team

WR — Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Tre McCoy, Corning Miller, 5-7, 155, So.; Nick Fouss, Waterford, 5-11, 155, Sr.; OL — Gavan Yates, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-0, 240, So.; Seth Imes, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Jake Barber, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Kyle Beasley, Beaver Eastern, 6-0, 185, So.; Haden Offenberger, Waterford, 5-7, 170, Jr.; QB — Colby Bartley, Corning Miller, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Gage Shuler, Racine Southern, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Zane Heiss, Waterford, 5-10, 170, Sr.; RB — Josh Ferguson, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Blake Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Steven Fitzgerald, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, 205, Jr.; Trey McNickle, Racine Southern, 6-0, 185, Sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DL — Cole Miller, Waterford, 6-0, 165, Jr.; LB — Caleb Mullins, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Will Oldaker, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, 260, Jr.; Mason Dishong, Reedsville Eastern, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Joe Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Braidan Haney, Sciotoville East, 5-10, 200, Sr.; DB — Kyle Northup, Crown City South Gallia, 6-0, 164, Sr.; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, 170, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Zane Heiss, Waterford

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Oldaker, Reedsville Eastern

Coach of the Year: Rusty Webb, Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Special Mention

Tanner McComas, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Kylan McClain, Corning Miller; Nick Little, Reedsville Eastern; Brayden Smith, Reedsville Eastern; Matthias Stansberry, Racine Southern; Justin Butler, South Gallia; Tyler Hanshaw, Beaver Eastern; Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern; Bailey McGraw, Waterford; Haydon Reynolds, Waterford; Chase Coyle, Sciotoville East; Logan Emnett, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Kris Walters, Manchester

