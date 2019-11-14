Rivalry alumni hoops at MT Saturday night

There will be a pair of alumni basketball games at Miami Trace High School Saturday night.

The games will feature graduates of Miami Trace High School taking on graduates of Washington High School with the proceeds from this fund-raising event going to the Miami Trace girls basketball program.

The women’s game will tip at 6 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

“We thought it would be a really neat opportunity to showcase alumni from, not only Miami Trace, but Washington Court House,” Miami Trace girls varsity basketball coach Ben Ackley said.

“We have the likes of Rob Pittser, Dustin Pfeifer, Jeff Smallwood, Kyle Ackley, Sean Dumford from Washington Court House,” Ackley said. “These are a lot of the guys that played on some of the best teams at Washington Court House.

“For Miami Trace, we have, among others, Kevin Craig, all three Marting brothers, Jake Mossbarger, Isaiah Carson, Michael Sweet,” Ackley said.

The admission charge is $5 for everyone, Ackley said.

There will be a full concession stand and commemorative t-shirts for sale, Ackley noted.

“It’s going to be a great night to showcase some of the former athletes from years ago,” Ackley said.

For Miami Trace, some of the women playing will include Ariana Mabra and Michelle Bennett.

For Washington, among those taking part will be Sandy Patton and Beth Day.

“People seem very enthused about it,” Ackley said. “We are hoping for a very big crowd.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to have so many of Fayette County’s alumni back in the gym to play one more time,” Ackley said. “We take a lot of pride in our alumni here at Miami Trace. We love having them back every opportunity we get. I know Washington Court House feels the same way.”