FAC honors 9 local football players

The Frontier Athletic Conference has announced the All-FAC football team for the 2019 season.

Jackson won the FAC, going 5-0. The Ironmen are currently 11-0 and will play 11-0 Jonathan Alder Friday at Teays Valley High School.

The Washington Blue Lions placed second in the FAC at 4-1.

Chillicothe was third at 3-2, followed by Miami Trace at 2-3, Hillsboro at 1-4 and McClain at 0-5.

For the Blue Lions, five players, all seniors, were named First Team, All-FAC.

Those players are: Eli Lynch, Collier Brown, Chase Sluder, Jameson McCane and Jerome Mack.

For Miami Trace, four players, one senior, two juniors and one sophomore, were named First Team, All-FAC.

Those players are: Dalton Mayer, Joshua Gilmore, Luke Henry and Jayden LeBeau.

Jackson has seven players on the All-FAC team, led by FAC Player of the Year, Jayden Spires.

Their other All-FAC players are: Anthony Parks, Brice Parks, Treylan Davis, Grant Mastin, Ty Ruckel and Jared Icenhower.

For the Cavaliers, four players were named First Team, All-FAC.

Those players are: Patrick Rourke, Ray Byers, Drew Seymour and Kam Smith.

For Hillsboro, Draven Stodgell, Zach Burns, Mark Gallimore and Justin Spears were named First Team, All-FAC and for McClain, Gabe Martinez is First Team, All-FAC.

Lynch had 1,025 all-purpose yards with 66 receptions for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 35 yards per punt and punted for 1,100 yards.

Brown had 100 solo tackles. He had 14.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Sluder had 92 solo tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 2 rushing touchdowns and 1 defensive touchdown.

McCane led the Blue Lions in rushing with 864 yards on 166 carries. He had nine rushing touchdowns. He also had 18 receptions for 214 yards.

Mack had 32 catches for 392 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had 627 all-purpose yards, 10 total touchdowns and one interception.

Mayer had 1,124 yards passing for Miami Trace with 12 touchdowns. He had 486 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Henry led the Panthers in tackles with 98.5, including 11.5 tackles for loss.

LeBeau had 1,405 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. He had 336 kickoff return yards, averaging 26 yards per return with one kickoff return for a touchdown.

Gilmore had 35 receptions for 630 yards and 9 touchdowns.

These student-athletes will be among those honored at the FAC’s Fall Sports Banquet Thursday.

