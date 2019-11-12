McDonald’s donates to Miami Trace, Washington schools

During halftime of the Washington at Miami Trace football game, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown owner and operator, Nick Epifano, made several donations to Miami Trace and Washington schools. Above, Epifano, center, gives $500 each to David Lewis, left, Superintendent of Miami Trace Local Schools and Tom Bailey, right, Superintendent of Washington Court House City Schools.

Above, Nick Epifano, center, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown, donates $500 each to Debbie Napier, left, Miami Trace Athletic Boosters President and Alicia Tackage, right, Washington High School Athletic Boosters Treasuer.

Nick Epifano, owner and operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown, center, donates $500 each to Amanda Adkins, left, Miami Trace Band Boosters President and Matt Stanley, right, Washington High School Marching Band Director.