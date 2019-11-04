Blue Lions finish 9th in Div. IV, Region 16

The official Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings and first-round playoff pairings were released Sunday.

The Washington Blue Lions missed the playoffs, but barely, for 2019.

After a 40-33 win over Miami Trace Friday, the Blue Lions bumped up from No. 10 to No. 9 in Division IV, Region 16.

The top eight teams in each region qualify to the playoffs with the top four teams in each region hosting a first round game.

Jackson (10-0) was the only team in the Frontier Athletic Conference to qualify to the playoffs.

The Ironmen finished No. 3 in Division III, Region 11. They will host Columbus Centennial Friday at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace (5-5) finished No. 21 in Division III, Region 11.

Chillicothe (4-6) finished No. 18 in Division II, Region 8.

Wilmington (3-7) finished No. 19 in Division III, Region 11.

Unioto (6-4) finished No. 14 in Division III, Region 11.

London (7-2) placed No. 8 in Division III, Region 11. The Red Raiders will play at Columbus Bishop Hartley Friday at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro (4-6) placed No. 15 in Division IV, Region 16.

McClain (2-8) finished No. 20 in Division IV, Region 16.

Three teams from the Scioto Valley Conference qualified to the playoffs.

Southeastern (10-0) finished No. 1 in Division VI, Region 24. They will host Miamisburg Dayton Christian Friday at 7 p.m.

Paint Valley (8-2) placed No. 2 in Division VI, Region 24. The Bearcats will host Grandview Heights Friday at 7 p.m.

The Adena Warriors (8-2) finished No. 3 in Division VI, Region 24. They will host Mechanicsburg Friday at 7 p.m.