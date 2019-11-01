Sports In Brief

Curry undergoes hand surgery, to miss at least 3 months

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand and the Golden State Warriors say he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months.

Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

———

Freddy Galvis’ $5.5 million option exercised by Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Infielder Freddy Galvis’ $5.5 million option for next season has been exercised by the Cincinnati Reds.

Galvis, who turns 30 on Nov. 14, was claimed by the Reds off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 12 and hit .234 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games. Overall, he batted .267 last season and set career bests with 23 homers and 70 RBIs.

Cincinnati announced its decision Friday.

Usually a shortstop with Toronto, Galvis played mostly at second with the Reds. José Iglesias, Cincinnati’s regular shortstop this year, became a free agent Thursday.

Galvis’ contract, agreed to with the Blue Jays in January, had a $4 million salary for 2019. If the option had been declined, he would have received a $1 million buyout.

He has a .248 career average in eight seasons with Philadelphia (2012-17), San Diego (2018), Toronto and Cincinnati.

———

Redskins’ rookie Haskins starting QB for Bills game

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start for the Washington Redskins on Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Interim coach Bill Callahan named Haskins his starting quarterback Friday because regular starter Case Keenum is still in concussion protocol. The 15th overall pick is 12 of 22 for 140 yards and four interceptions in two relief appearances during this season.

Haskins will be the fourth rookie to start this season, following No. 1 pick Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, No. 6 pick Daniel Jones of the Giants and sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew of the Jaguars.

Callahan and former coach Jay Gruden preferred to start Keenum over Haskins, who is more of a long-term project.

During his only full season as Ohio State’s starter, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

———

After 103-0 rout in SD playoff game, mercy rule considered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota high school playoff football game that ended with the undefeated Pierre Governors walloping the winless Spearfish Spartans 103-0 have some people, including a state lawmaker, calling for a mercy rule.

Pierre led 42-0 after the first quarter, 75-0 at halftime and 96-0 after the third quarter. The Argus Leader reports that Pierre rested its starters early and played their fourth-string lineup for a good chunk of Thursday’s Class 11AA quarterfinal game.

State Rep. Fred Deutsch, of Florence, says people have asked him for legislation to fix the problem.

The mercy rule calls for a running clock when games get out of hand. It’s used in some South Dakota divisions, but not Class 11AA.

South Dakota High School Activities Association officials say they will recommend it again and look at the classification process.

———

Cavs GM signs extension, gets more job security for rebuild

CLEVELAND (AP) — Koby Altman has some extra job security as he rebuilds the Cavaliers.

Cleveland signed its general manager to a long-term contract extension Friday, making him the first GM since Dan Gilbert bought the team in 2005 to receive a second deal.

The Cavs did not release terms.

The 37-year-old Altman signed a three-year contract in 2017, not long after he took over on an interim basis when the club parted with previous GM David Griffin, who guided the Cavs to an NBA title in 2016.

“Koby has been a culture-driver and an innovator who has built a fresh, new foundation and environment for our front office and team that inspires everyone involved,” Gilbert said. “He is a passionate leader who is executing a very dynamic, strategic plan for the future of the team and our vision for growth and success.”

Gilbert has had four other GMs beside Altman since he bought the Cavs from Gordon Gund 14 years ago. Altman, who started with the club as a pro personnel manager in 2012, says he is “truly humbled and excited” by the extension.