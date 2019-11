Washington C.H. is hosting Super Bowl Day Saturday for the Little Ohio Heritage Conference youth football.

The games will be played at Gardner Park.

The Court House Blue varsity team will play for third place at 2 p.m.

The Court House J-V White team will play Chillicothe for the championship at 4 p.m.

The Miami Trace Varsity Black team will play Jackson at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for adults and $1 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the gate.