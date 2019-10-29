WHS duo competes at Regional xc meet

PICKERINGTON — Two student-athletes from Washington High School — junior Cloe Copas and freshman Kaelin Pfeifer — competed in the Division II Regional cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pickerington North High School.

For Copas, it was her second time to run at the Regional meet and for Pfeifer, it was her first Regional appearance.

Copas placed 40th in a field of 171 runners in a time of 20:23.9.

As a sophomore, Copas was 84th out of 151 runners in 21:49.0

Pfeifer placed 84th at the Regional with a time of 21:21.3.

Copas was second and Pfeifer was fifth at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet in Chillicothe on Oct. 10, earning First Team, All-FAC status.

Reilly Zink, a senior from Granville, won the Regional championship in a time of 18:25.2.

Granville had three runners place in the top 10 to secure the Regional championship with a total of 50 placement points.

Other teams qualifying to State Saturday were: Buckeye Valley, Bexley, Minerva, Jonathan Alder, Fairfield Union and Vinton County.

Unioto placed 16th out of 21 teams.

“We were excited to advance two girls to the Regional meet,” Washington head coach Ryan Day said. “Cloe and Kaelin ran well, but the other runners set a blistering pace (possibly the fastest that I’ve seen) that kept our girls from advancing.

“The girls were disappointed not to advance, but I was really proud of the effort and improvement that they made throughout this season and since last season.”

Washington High School cross country coaches and the two Regional qualifiers at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (l-r); head coach Ryan Day, Cloe Copas, Kaelin Pfeifer and assistant coach Louis Reid. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Day-Copas-Pfeifer-and-Reid-at-Regional-xc-10-26-2019.jpg Washington High School cross country coaches and the two Regional qualifiers at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (l-r); head coach Ryan Day, Cloe Copas, Kaelin Pfeifer and assistant coach Louis Reid. Courtesy photo