Blue Lions roll over McClain, 51-7

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions visited McClain High School in Greenfield to take on the Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

The Blue Lions pummelled the Tigers, 51-7.

Washington improves to 6-3 overall, 3-1 in the FAC.

McClain falls to 2-7 overall, 0-4 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions are now tied for second place in the FAC with Chillicothe after the Cavaliers defeated the Panthers at Miami Trace Friday, 23-3.

Jackson clinched a co-championship in the FAC with a 42-3 win over Hillsboro last night.

The Blue Lions got on the board with 6:35 to play in the first quarter when Ethan Rogers-Wright connected with Eli Lynch for a 34-yard touchdown. The extra-point kick was no good.

With 5:22 remaining in the first quarter, Rogers-Wright hit Jerome Mack for a 43-yard touchdown. Rogers-Wright passed to Jameson McCane for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

The Blue Lions scored three touchdowns and a safety in the second quarter to go in front 37-0 at the half.

The safety came first when the McClain ball carrier was tackled in the end zone by Garitt Leisure, assisted by Chase Sluder.

That play came with 11:01 to go in the second quarter.

Washington scored again quickly, with 10;32 to play in the half on a 10-yard run by McCane.

Grant Kuhlwein’s kick gave the Blue Lions a 23-0 lead.

With 4:32 to go in the half, McCane scored again, this time on a 2-yard run. Kuhlwein’s extra-point kick made it 30-0, Washington.

McCane scored again, this time on a one-yard run, with 1:56 to play in the first half. Kuhlwein’s kick gave the Blue Lions a substantial 37-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Washington scored twice more.

First, Rogers-Wright found Mack again, this time for 13-yards with 6:12 to play. Kuhlwein’s kick put Washington up, 44-0.

Raleigh Haithcock scored for the Blue Lions on a 3-yard run. Kuhlwein’s kick gave Washington a 51-0 lead.

The Tigers avoided the shut out when Matt Bliss scored on a 15-yard run. D.J. Frost’s kick set the final score at 51-7.

The Blue Lion defense held McClain to just 63 yards of offense.

Meanwhile, Washington generated 336 yards of offense.

Both teams ran 43 plays, with Washington averaging 7.8 yards per play to 1.5 yards per play for the Tigers.

Ethan Rogers-Wright completed 12 of 18 passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Raliegh Haithcock completed 1 of 2 passes for 19 yards.

McClain’s Sam Faulconer connected on 3 of 9 passes for 16 yards and one interception (by Trevin Downing).

Jameson McCane carried 15 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Faris Abdulghani carried six times for 32 yards.

Matt Bliss led McClain with 49 yards on 15 carries.

Jerome Mack led Washington with four pass receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Eli Lynch had three catches for 49 yards and one touchdown and Drew Moats had three catches for 31 yards.

The Blue Lions had 185 yards passing and 151 yards rushing.

The Tigers had 16 yards passing and 47 yards rushing.

Both teams had two turnovers in the game.

Washington was penalized nine times for 75 yards, while McClain had seven penalties for 55 yards.

Washington had 18 first downs to seven for McClain.

The Blue Lions will be back in action next Friday night at Miami Trace for the 51st meeting in the series.

Drew Moats (13) carries the ball after a pass reception for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is Calum Brown (12). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Drew-Moats-WCH-fb-vs-Mcclain-10-25-2019.jpg Drew Moats (13) carries the ball after a pass reception for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is Calum Brown (12). Photo by Mary Kay West