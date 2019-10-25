Third quarter surge lifts Cavs over Panthers

It was a very temperate final Friday in October as the Chillicothe Cavaliers visited Miami Trace High School to take on the Panthers in the penultimate Frontier Athletic Conference game of the 2019 season.

Chillicothe pulled ahead in the second half to post a 23-3 victory.

After a scoreless first quarter, Chillicothe got on the board with a 31-yard field goal from Jacob Coffland with 9:20 to play in the first half.

The score remained 3-0 at halftime.

Miami Trace tied the game with 9:09 to play in the third quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Shoemaker.

However, the last 20 points of the contest were scored by Chillicothe.

Kamron Smith passed to Tylin Scales for a 52-yard touchdown with 6:44 to play in the third quarter. Coffland converted the extra-point kick.

With 3:20 to play in the third, Coffland booted a 25-yard field goal to put Chillicothe in front, 13-3.

Late in the third quarter, Joel Barnes intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Coffland’s kick made it 20-3 with 43 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The scoring concluded with Coffland connecting for his third field goal of the game, this one from 27 yards out to set what would be the final tally, 23-3.

Taking a look at the statistics, Miami Trace had 308 yards of offense to 302 for Chillicothe.

For the Panthers, Dalton Mayer completed 11 of 32 passes for 135 yards and one interception.

Smith completed 7 of 13 passes for Chillicothe for 96 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

Austin Carpenter led the Panthers in rushing with 10 carries for 65 yards.

Caden Sweitzer had eight carries for 41 yards and Jayden LeBeau had 10 carries for 38 yards.

For the Cavaliers, Hunter Thomas led the ground attack with 79 yards on 19 carries.

Smith carried nine times for 76 yards.

For Miami Trace, Joshua Gilmore led in receiving with eight catches for 90 yards.

Javin Robinette caught one pass for 22 yards and Sweitzer had one catch for 20 yards.

Scales caught three passes for 85 yards and one touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Miami Trace turned the ball over three times to no turnovers from Chillicothe.

The Cavaliers were penalized 10 times for 115 yards while Miami Trace drew seven penalties for 70 yards.

“We didn’t make plays tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “It’s unfortunate. Guys were put in the right position. We had opportunities.

“We have to rally around these guys,” Williams said. “These seniors fought hard, they didn’t give up. They played as hard as they could. We just didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays.”

Miami Trace (5-4 overall, 2-2 in the FAC) will host the Washington Blue Lions next Friday night for the 51st match-up in the series.

Washington improved to 6-3 overall, 3-1 in the FAC with a 51-7 win at McClain Friday.

McClain is now 2-7 overall, 0-4 in the FAC. The Tigers will host the Hillsboro Indians next Friday.

Hillsboro lost at home to Jackson last night, 42-3 to fall to 3-6 overall, 0-4 in the FAC.

Jackson improves to 9-0 overall, 4-0 in the FAC, clinching at least a co-championship in the conference.

Chillicothe (4-5 overall, 3-1 in the FAC) will play at Jackson next week.

Miami Trace on defense against Chillicothe Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Pictured for Miami Trace (l-r); Austin Conklin (25), James Gilpen (78), Luke Anders (79) and Luke Henry (52). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_MT-defense-vs-Chillicothe-10-25-2019.jpg Miami Trace on defense against Chillicothe Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Pictured for Miami Trace (l-r); Austin Conklin (25), James Gilpen (78), Luke Anders (79) and Luke Henry (52). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald