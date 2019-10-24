Panthers compete at Div I cross country meet

HILLIARD — The Miami Trace Panthers boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Division I District meet at Hilliard Darby High School Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Miami Trace girls team placed 11th out of 17 teams with 345 placement points.

Hilliard Davidson dominated the meet with six runners placing in the top 10 and their other runner finishing 11th.

Davidson took first, third, fourth, seventh, eighth and 10th places, led by District champion Lindsay Stull in a time of 18:00.5.

Mallory Conklin was the first runner to cross the line for Miami Trace, placing 47th overall in 21:54.8. There were 115 runners in the Division I girls race.

Kylie Petitt was 59th in 22:49.9; Aubrey McCoy was 77th in 24:13.7; Meghan Cory placed 82nd in 24:30.7; Annabella Szcerbiak was 84th in 24:43.0; Lilly Litteral was 98th in 25:421.6 and Devan Thomas was 108th in 27:59.4.

In the Division I boys race, Miami Trace finished 12th out of 16 teams with 343 placement points.

Hilliard Davidson won the District championship with 39 points, including freshman Connor Ackley who won in 15:59.5.

Simon DeBruin led Miami Trace, placing 55th overall out of 114 runners in 17:42.1.

Henry DeBruin was 64th in 17:53.5; Caleb Brannigan finished 69th in 18:02.9; Bo Little was 73rd in 18:15.0; Mcale Callahan was 82nd in 18:37.5; Charles Lapasky placed 87th in 18:54.5 and Graham Carson was 89th in 18:57.4.

In another separate Division I race on Oct. 19, Chillicothe’s boys team placed eighth out of 18 teams with 209 placement points.

Senior Andrew McCallum placed 14th out of 128 runners in 16:28.1, qualifying to the Regional meet.

Senior Elliott Cook of Dublin Jerome won the District title with a time of 15:01.4.

Chillicothe’s girls team qualified to Regionals by placing fifth at the District with 116 placement points.

Senior Laikin Tarlton placed fourth out of 95 runners in a time of 19:18.6.