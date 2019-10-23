Washington sending duo to Regional xc meet

A pair of student-athletes from Washington High School are moving on to the Regional cross country meet this Saturday.

Washington runners competed at the District meet at Rio Grande Saturday, Oct. 19.

Junior Cloe Copas placed fourth out of a field of 130 runners and freshman Kaelin Pfeifer placed 14th.

The top 28 runners not on one of the top seven teams advanced to the Regionals.

Copas ran a time of 20:05.87.

Pfeifer had a time of 21:05.71.

Both times were personal bests for the duo.

Also for Washington, Diya Patel was 76th in 25:03.26; Kayli Merritt was 91st in 26:02.24; Abby Tackage was 123rd in 29:54.56; Mia Moats was 126th in 33:36.01 and Madison Greenly was 130th in 39:12.46.

As a team, Washington placed 11th out of 19 with 295 placement points.

Fairfield Union won the District with 65 points.

Also qualifying to the Regionals as a team are: Vinton County, 82; Athens, 123; Sheridan, 155; Rock Hill, 183; Unioto, 197 and River Valley, 236.

Jackson was 18th with 398 points and McClain was 19th with 542 points.

Copas and Pfeifer will compete in the Division II Regional meet Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Pickerington North High School.

This will be Copas’ second consecutive appearance at the Regional meet. Copas was 84th last year in a time of 21:49.0 (out of a field of 151 runners).

As a team, the Washington Blue Lion boys placed 18th out of 21 with 460 placement points.

Karson Runk led the Blue Lions, placing 56th overall in 19:19.11.

Jaedan Meriweather was 98th in 20:40.81; Ian Roush placed 119th in 21:33.24; Branton Dawes was 122nd in 21:54.92; Brayden May was 127th in 21:57.96; Josh Waters was 129th in 22:11.99 and Chase Mallow was 137th in 22:41.75.

Unioto won the District championship with 38 placement points, including four runners placing in the top ten.

Also qualifying to the Regionals as a team are: McDermott Northwest (82); Waverly (95); Sheridan (102); Fairfield Union (140); Warren (172) and Logan Elm (218).

Madison Eyman, a junior from Fairfield Union, won the District race in a time of 18:54.33.

William Wilke, a junior from Sheridan, won the District title with a time of 16:03.83.

In the boys’ District meet, McClain was 15th with 430 points and Hillsboro was 20th with 523 points.

Washington High School’s Kaelin Pfeifer, left, and Cloe Copas have advanced to the Regional cross country meet that will be held Saturday at Pickerington North High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Copas-and-Pfeifer-going-to-Regiona-xc-meet-2019.jpg Washington High School’s Kaelin Pfeifer, left, and Cloe Copas have advanced to the Regional cross country meet that will be held Saturday at Pickerington North High School. Courtesy photo