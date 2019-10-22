7 from FayCo All-FAC in soccer

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the All-FAC soccer teams for 2019.

The student-athletes mentioned below will be honored at the FAC Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21.

In girls soccer, Chillicothe’s Addie Erslan was named Player of the Year.

Also recognized from Chillicothe are: Caroline Ford, Gemma Maimone and Zoe Ford.

From Miami Trace, Aubrey Schwartz, Magarah Bloom and Morgan Eggleton were named First Team, All-FAC.

From McClain, Kerrigan Pollard and Kayla Anderson; from Hillsboro, Lexi Sheppard and from Jackson, Brynlee Vermillion, Taylor Thorpe and Emma Wiley.

Chillicothe won the FAC, going 10-0.

Miami Trace was second at 5-4-1, followed by Jackson at 4-3-3, McClain, 3-5-2, Hillsboro (FAC record not available) and Washington, 0-10.

In boys soccer, Collin Ghearing of Jackson was named the Player of the Year.

Also from Jackson, Ty Broermann was First Team, All-FAC.

From Miami Trace, Kyler Conn, Caleb Perry and Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra; from Washington, Grant Kuhlwein; from Hillsboro, Titus Heiser and Brock Haines; from McClain, Griffin Foltz and Braeden Bergstrom and from Chillicothe, Michael Herlihy, Brady Wood and Michael Lapurga.

Chillicothe won the FAC title, going 9-0-1.

Jackson was second at 8-2, followed by Miami Trace in third place at 6-4; McClain, fourth, 4-6; Hillsboro, fifth, 2-7-1 and Washington, sixth, 0-10.