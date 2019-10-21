Quartet competes at tennis District

ATHENS — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, four members of the Washington Lady Lion tennis team — Brooklyn Foose, Shawna Conger, Payton Maddux and Sydnie Hall — took part in the Division II District meet held at Ohio University in Athens.

In singles, Foose lost to District runner-up and State-qualifier Madelyn Shipley of Adena, 1-6, 0-6.

Conger lost to Herman of East Liverpool, 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles, Maddux and Hall lost 3-6, 1-6 to State-qualifiers Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer of Wheelersburg.

Shipley lost in the first match at State to Rylie Hanford of West Geauga.

Sylvia Gray, a senior from Unioto, won her first match at State against Bella Kirby of Cincinnati Indian Hill.

Gray then lost to Carly Cohen of Gilmour Academy, 6-2, 6-0.

Cohen advanced to the State championship match, where she lost to Sydni Ratliff of Columbus Academy, 4-6, 5-7.

Gill and Sommer of Wheelersburg lost in the first round at State to Ruby Bolon and Esther Bolon of Lima Bath, 0-6, 0-6.

Hayley Hirsch and Morgan Coburn of Cincinnati Indian Hill won the Division II State doubles championship, going 4-0.

Members of the Washington High School tennis team at the District meet at Ohio University earlier this month. (l-r); Brooklyn Foose, Payton Maddux, Sydnie Hall and Shawna Conger. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Lady-Lion-tennis-players-at-Districts-2019.jpg Members of the Washington High School tennis team at the District meet at Ohio University earlier this month. (l-r); Brooklyn Foose, Payton Maddux, Sydnie Hall and Shawna Conger. Courtesy photo