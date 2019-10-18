High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. East 47, Akr. Ellet 0
Akr. Hoban 44, Parma Padua 6
Akr. Manchester 39, Canal Fulton Northwest 0
Alliance 21, Carrollton 12
Alliance Marlington 42, Can. South 27
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32
Amherst Steele 48, Westlake 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 44, Vienna Mathews 0
Anna 49, Coldwater 8
Ansonia 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34
Arcadia 49, N. Baltimore 20
Archbold 41, Metamora Evergreen 12
Arlington 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21
Ashland 35, Lexington 10
Ashland Crestview 21, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Ashland Mapleton 7, New London 6
Ashville Teays Valley 57, Circleville 0
Athens 34, Wellston 18
Attica Seneca E. 53, Upper Sandusky 13
Atwater Waterloo 27, Mineral Ridge 21
Aurora 31, Medina Highland 7
Avon 48, N. Ridgeville 13
Avon Lake 32, Grafton Midview 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 34, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0
Barnesville 13, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Lakeside Danbury 8
Batavia Clermont NE 44, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Bay Village Bay 34, Rocky River 17
Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Bedford 40, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Bellaire 12, Shadyside 6
Bellbrook 41, Brookville 0
Bellefontaine 41, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Berea-Midpark 48, Lakewood 19
Berlin Center Western Reserve 55, Lowellville 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Caldwell 7
Blanchester 30, Bethel-Tate 24
Bloom-Carroll 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Bloomdale Elmwood 43, Elmore Woodmore 8
Bluffton 42, Delphos Jefferson 14
Bowerston Conotton Valley 22, Beallsville 20
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Macedonia Nordonia 30
Brookfield 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 28
Bryan 35, Liberty Center 30
Bucyrus 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
Bucyrus Wynford 42, Carey 10
Burton Berkshire 46, Gates Mills Hawken 14
Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Warsaw River View 21
Caledonia River Valley 36, Marion Harding 12
Cambridge 24, Coshocton 12
Camden Preble Shawnee 47, New Lebanon Dixie 13
Can. McKinley 41, Can. Glenoak 0
Canal Winchester 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 33, Cols. Bexley 0
Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 0
Casstown Miami E. 28, New Paris National Trail 13
Centerburg 21, Sparta Highland 7
Chagrin Falls 27, Orange 13
Chagrin Falls Kenston 26, Madison 14
Chardon 42, Willoughby S. 0
Chesapeake 35, S. Point 27
Chesterland W. Geauga 31, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Chillicothe 44, Greenfield McClain 14
Cin. Clark Montessori 20, Cin. Country Day 19
Cin. Colerain 33, Mason 28
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Winton Woods 37
Cin. Hughes 32, Cin. Woodward 2
Cin. La Salle 22, Cin. St. Xavier 15
Cin. Mariemont 22, Reading 10
Cin. Princeton 40, Cin. Oak Hills 7
Cin. Turpin 29, Cin. Anderson 28
Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Loveland 32
Cin. West Clermont 35, Cin. Withrow 7
Cin. Wyoming 37, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Batavia 0
Clayton Northmont 41, Miamisburg 7
Cle. Benedictine 44, Mentor Lake Cath. 7
Cle. John Adams 36, Cle. Hay 33
Cle. John Marshall 19, Cle. Rhodes 12
Cols. Beechcroft 40, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Cols. Centennial 54, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. DeSales 26, Cols. St. Charles 14
Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Briggs 16
Cols. Grandview Hts. 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3
Cols. Hartley 39, Cols. Watterson 0
Cols. Independence 38, Cols. South 34
Cols. KIPP 48, Norwood 46
Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Marysville 6
Cols. Walnut Ridge 33, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Columbiana 41, Wellsville 0
Columbiana Crestview 26, Youngs. Liberty 6
Columbus Grove 49, Spencerville 23
Conneaut 34, Conneaut Area, Pa. 8
Convoy Crestview 63, Ada 12
Cory-Rawson 42, Vanlue 32
Covington 57, Arcanum 0
Creston Norwayne 42, Rittman 19
Crooksville 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20, Massillon Tuslaw 14, OT
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21, Chardon NDCL 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Richmond Hts. 8
Dalton 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 31
Day. Carroll 17, Kettering Alter 10
Day. Chaminade Julienne 14, Cin. McNicholas 7
DeGraff Riverside 20, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32, Dublin Scioto 29
Dola Hardin Northern 12, Marion Elgin 8
Dover 35, Zanesville 21
Dublin Jerome 43, Hilliard Bradley 14
E. Liverpool 49, Rayland Buckeye 8
Eastlake N. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 21
Edgerton 46, Antwerp 0
Edon 42, Oregon Stritch 6
Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20
Erie McDowell, Pa. 38, Austintown Fitch 35
Euclid 42, Brunswick 21
Fairfield 38, Cin. Sycamore 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 24, Leipsic 21
Fostoria 36, Genoa Area 31
Frankfort Adena 42, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Franklin 42, Eaton 0
Ft. Loramie 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8
Ft. Recovery 24, St. Henry 21
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 21
Gahanna Lincoln 28, Lancaster 25
Galion 42, Ontario 20
Galion Northmor 37, Danville 7
Gallipolis Gallia 48, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Geneva 50, Painesville Harvey 0
Germantown Valley View 49, Milton-Union 48, OT
Gibsonburg 62, Castalia Margaretta 34
Glouster Trimble def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Sugarcreek Garaway 13
Goshen 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Granville 36, Hebron Lakewood 0
Groveport-Madison 49, Newark 0
Hamilton 41, Middletown 24
Hamilton Badin 34, Middletown Fenwick 6
Hamilton New Miami 48, Cin. N. College Hill 26
Hannibal River 60, Bridgeport 6
Harrison 55, Franklin Co., Ind. 7
Harrod Allen E. 42, Paulding 21
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Day. Jefferson 0
Heath 48, Johnstown Northridge 14
Hicksville 21, Defiance Tinora 14
Hilliard Darby 38, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Hilliard Davidson 15, Dublin Coffman 14
Holgate 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 42
Holland Springfield 56, Bowling Green 55, OT
Howard E. Knox 65, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Hubbard 14, Niles McKinley 3
Huber Hts. Wayne 13, Kettering Fairmont 7, OT
Huron 34, Vermilion 0
Independence 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 14
Ironton 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Jackson 48, Miami Trace 19
Jamestown Greeneview 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Johnstown-Monroe 56, Utica 18
Kent Roosevelt 21, Richfield Revere 20
Kenton 28, Lima Shawnee 0
Kirtland 49, Beachwood 14
LaGrange Keystone 27, Oberlin Firelands 7
Lakewood St. Edward 48, Clarkson North, Ontario 11
Lees Creek E. Clinton 42, Williamsburg 27
Leetonia 48, E. Palestine 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Shelby 41
Lima Perry 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Lockland 7, Cin. Shroder 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Peninsula Woodridge 28
Logan 39, Pomeroy Meigs 19
London Madison Plains 22, S. Charleston SE 13
Lorain 49, Maple Hts. 6
Lorain Clearview 40, Columbia Station Columbia 15
Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7
Louisville 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 21
Louisville Aquinas 48, Akr. North 0
Lucas 55, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21
Lucasville Valley 20, Portsmouth W. 17
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, E. Can. 6
Malvern 33, Strasburg-Franklin 26
Marion Pleasant 47, Bellville Clear Fork 44, OT
Martins Ferry 27, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 13
Massillon Perry 51, Uniontown Lake 13
Massillon Washington 49, Barberton 24
Mayfield 20, Painesville Riverside 17, OT
McArthur Vinton County 30, Bidwell River Valley 0
McComb 52, Van Buren 7
McConnelsville Morgan 20, Circleville Logan Elm 0
McDermott Scioto NW 67, Franklin Furnace Green 32
Mechanicsburg 49, Spring. NE 0
Medina Buckeye 63, Parma Normandy 14
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Orwell Grand Valley 7
Middletown Madison Senior 27, Day. Northridge 0
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Beloit W. Branch 34
Minster 27, Maria Stein Marion Local 26
Mogadore 39, Garrettsville Garfield 21
Monroe 35, Day. Oakwood 14
Morrow Little Miami 24, Hamilton Ross 21
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63, Crestline 6
Mt. Gilead 34, Fredericktown 6
Mt. Vernon 48, Mansfield Madison 22
N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 17
Nelsonville-York 13, Albany Alexander 10
New Albany 26, Sunbury Big Walnut 20
New Bremen 23, Versailles 7
New Concord John Glenn 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 21
New Madison Tri-Village 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20
New Matamoras Frontier 53, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 0
New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 8
New Philadelphia 49, Marietta 14
New Richmond 27, Wilmington 13
Newark Licking Valley 42, Newark Cath. 14
Newbury 42, Grove City Christian 22
Newcomerstown 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 28
Newton Falls 28, Lisbon David Anderson 7
Northwood 63, Cols. Whetstone 10
Norton 28, Akr. Springfield 0
Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 6
Oak Glen, W.Va. 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21
Oak Harbor 33, Milan Edison 14
Oak Hill 17, Minford 14
Olmsted Falls 41, N. Olmsted 0
Orrville 40, Loudonville 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Defiance 7
Oxford Talawanda 28, Trenton Edgewood 26
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Fairview 14
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28
Pemberville Eastwood 34, Millbury Lake 0
Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 20
Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 7
Philo 35, Zanesville Maysville 21
Pickerington Cent. 16, Pickerington N. 7
Piketon 48, Williamsport Westfall 34
Piqua 21, Greenville 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
Plymouth 42, Monroeville 28
Poland Seminary 63, Jefferson Area 8
Port Clinton 63, Willard 28
Portsmouth 20, Proctorville Fairland 12
Powell Olentangy Liberty 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 21
Ravenna 36, Akr. Coventry 0
Reedsville Eastern 49, Corning Miller 14
Richwood N. Union 14, Spring. NW 12
Riverside Stebbins 21, Vandalia Butler 13
Rockford Parkway 49, Delphos St. John’s 35
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 0
Rootstown 20, Mantua Crestwood 18
Rossford 31, Tontogany Otsego 28
Salem 42, Minerva 13
Salineville Southern 65, Hanoverton United 0
Sandusky 34, Clyde 21
Sarahsville Shenandoah 26, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6
Sardinia Eastern Brown 30, Seaman N. Adams 13
Sherwood Fairview 56, Defiance Ayersville 0
Sidney 49, W. Carrollton 25
Smithville 26, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
Solon 31, Medina 14
Southeastern 28, Chillicothe Unioto 21
Southington Chalker 35, Windham 18
Spring. Greenon 59, Cedarville 19
Spring. Shawnee 30, London 22
Springboro 52, Lebanon 3
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32
St. Clairsville 62, Belmont Union Local 6
St. Marys Memorial 35, Lima Bath 7
St. Paris Graham 29, Urbana 16
Stow-Munroe Falls 31, Twinsburg 23
Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 13
Strongsville 56, Elyria 33
Struthers 54, Girard 35
Sullivan Black River 53, Sheffield Brookside 0
Swanton 29, Delta 13
Sycamore Mohawk 30, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Sylvania Northview 42, Maumee 0
Thomas Worthington 17, Delaware Hayes 10
Thornville Sheridan 35, New Lexington 12
Tiffin Columbian 16, Bellevue 14
Tipp City Bethel 40, Bradford 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Fremont Ross 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Montpelier 6
Tol. St. Francis 38, Lima Sr. 7
Tol. St. John’s 31, Findlay 28
Tol. Waite 44, Tol. Scott 0
Tol. Whitmer 42, Oregon Clay 21
Toronto 55, Madonna, W.Va. 14
Trotwood-Madison 49, Beavercreek 7
Troy 9, Fairborn 7
Troy Christian 56, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Van Wert 56, Elida 23
Vincent Warren 35, Belpre 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 16, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
W. Liberty-Salem 42, W. Jefferson 39
Wadsworth 66, N. Royalton 40
Wapakoneta 38, Celina 0
Warren Central, Ind. 37, Bishop Sycamore 6
Warren Champion 30, Campbell Memorial 29
Warren JFK 35, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
Washington C.H. 27, Hillsboro 21
Waterford 42, Racine Southern 12
Wauseon 28, Hamler Patrick Henry 27, OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Sidney Lehman 14
Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 7
Wellington 34, Oberlin 30
West Salem Northwestern 45, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Wheelersburg 42, Waverly 28
Whitehall-Yearling 20, Cols. Ready 10
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Wintersville Indian Creek 37, Lisbon Beaver 7
Wooster 18, Mansfield Sr. 17
Wooster Triway 32, Navarre Fairless 6
Worthington Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 13
Xenia 37, Tipp City Tippecanoe 3
Youngs. Boardman 34, Youngs. Ursuline 19
Youngs. Chaney High School 36, Warren Howland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.
Lockland vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.