High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. East 47, Akr. Ellet 0

Akr. Hoban 44, Parma Padua 6

Akr. Manchester 39, Canal Fulton Northwest 0

Alliance 21, Carrollton 12

Alliance Marlington 42, Can. South 27

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 32

Amherst Steele 48, Westlake 0

Andover Pymatuning Valley 44, Vienna Mathews 0

Anna 49, Coldwater 8

Ansonia 52, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34

Arcadia 49, N. Baltimore 20

Archbold 41, Metamora Evergreen 12

Arlington 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21

Ashland 35, Lexington 10

Ashland Crestview 21, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Ashland Mapleton 7, New London 6

Ashville Teays Valley 57, Circleville 0

Athens 34, Wellston 18

Attica Seneca E. 53, Upper Sandusky 13

Atwater Waterloo 27, Mineral Ridge 21

Aurora 31, Medina Highland 7

Avon 48, N. Ridgeville 13

Avon Lake 32, Grafton Midview 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 34, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0

Barnesville 13, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Lakeside Danbury 8

Batavia Clermont NE 44, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bay Village Bay 34, Rocky River 17

Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Bedford 40, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Bellaire 12, Shadyside 6

Bellbrook 41, Brookville 0

Bellefontaine 41, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Berea-Midpark 48, Lakewood 19

Berlin Center Western Reserve 55, Lowellville 6

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Caldwell 7

Blanchester 30, Bethel-Tate 24

Bloom-Carroll 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Bloomdale Elmwood 43, Elmore Woodmore 8

Bluffton 42, Delphos Jefferson 14

Bowerston Conotton Valley 22, Beallsville 20

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Macedonia Nordonia 30

Brookfield 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 28

Bryan 35, Liberty Center 30

Bucyrus 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20

Bucyrus Wynford 42, Carey 10

Burton Berkshire 46, Gates Mills Hawken 14

Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Warsaw River View 21

Caledonia River Valley 36, Marion Harding 12

Cambridge 24, Coshocton 12

Camden Preble Shawnee 47, New Lebanon Dixie 13

Can. McKinley 41, Can. Glenoak 0

Canal Winchester 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 33, Cols. Bexley 0

Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 0

Casstown Miami E. 28, New Paris National Trail 13

Centerburg 21, Sparta Highland 7

Chagrin Falls 27, Orange 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 26, Madison 14

Chardon 42, Willoughby S. 0

Chesapeake 35, S. Point 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 31, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Chillicothe 44, Greenfield McClain 14

Cin. Clark Montessori 20, Cin. Country Day 19

Cin. Colerain 33, Mason 28

Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Winton Woods 37

Cin. Hughes 32, Cin. Woodward 2

Cin. La Salle 22, Cin. St. Xavier 15

Cin. Mariemont 22, Reading 10

Cin. Princeton 40, Cin. Oak Hills 7

Cin. Turpin 29, Cin. Anderson 28

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Loveland 32

Cin. West Clermont 35, Cin. Withrow 7

Cin. Wyoming 37, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 41, Miamisburg 7

Cle. Benedictine 44, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Cle. John Adams 36, Cle. Hay 33

Cle. John Marshall 19, Cle. Rhodes 12

Cols. Beechcroft 40, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Cols. Centennial 54, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. DeSales 26, Cols. St. Charles 14

Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Briggs 16

Cols. Grandview Hts. 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 3

Cols. Hartley 39, Cols. Watterson 0

Cols. Independence 38, Cols. South 34

Cols. KIPP 48, Norwood 46

Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Marysville 6

Cols. Walnut Ridge 33, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Columbiana 41, Wellsville 0

Columbiana Crestview 26, Youngs. Liberty 6

Columbus Grove 49, Spencerville 23

Conneaut 34, Conneaut Area, Pa. 8

Convoy Crestview 63, Ada 12

Cory-Rawson 42, Vanlue 32

Covington 57, Arcanum 0

Creston Norwayne 42, Rittman 19

Crooksville 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20, Massillon Tuslaw 14, OT

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21, Chardon NDCL 13

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Richmond Hts. 8

Dalton 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 31

Day. Carroll 17, Kettering Alter 10

Day. Chaminade Julienne 14, Cin. McNicholas 7

DeGraff Riverside 20, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32, Dublin Scioto 29

Dola Hardin Northern 12, Marion Elgin 8

Dover 35, Zanesville 21

Dublin Jerome 43, Hilliard Bradley 14

E. Liverpool 49, Rayland Buckeye 8

Eastlake N. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 21

Edgerton 46, Antwerp 0

Edon 42, Oregon Stritch 6

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

Erie McDowell, Pa. 38, Austintown Fitch 35

Euclid 42, Brunswick 21

Fairfield 38, Cin. Sycamore 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 24, Leipsic 21

Fostoria 36, Genoa Area 31

Frankfort Adena 42, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Franklin 42, Eaton 0

Ft. Loramie 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8

Ft. Recovery 24, St. Henry 21

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 21

Gahanna Lincoln 28, Lancaster 25

Galion 42, Ontario 20

Galion Northmor 37, Danville 7

Gallipolis Gallia 48, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Geneva 50, Painesville Harvey 0

Germantown Valley View 49, Milton-Union 48, OT

Gibsonburg 62, Castalia Margaretta 34

Glouster Trimble def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Sugarcreek Garaway 13

Goshen 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Granville 36, Hebron Lakewood 0

Groveport-Madison 49, Newark 0

Hamilton 41, Middletown 24

Hamilton Badin 34, Middletown Fenwick 6

Hamilton New Miami 48, Cin. N. College Hill 26

Hannibal River 60, Bridgeport 6

Harrison 55, Franklin Co., Ind. 7

Harrod Allen E. 42, Paulding 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Day. Jefferson 0

Heath 48, Johnstown Northridge 14

Hicksville 21, Defiance Tinora 14

Hilliard Darby 38, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Hilliard Davidson 15, Dublin Coffman 14

Holgate 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 42

Holland Springfield 56, Bowling Green 55, OT

Howard E. Knox 65, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Hubbard 14, Niles McKinley 3

Huber Hts. Wayne 13, Kettering Fairmont 7, OT

Huron 34, Vermilion 0

Independence 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 14

Ironton 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Jackson 48, Miami Trace 19

Jamestown Greeneview 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Johnstown-Monroe 56, Utica 18

Kent Roosevelt 21, Richfield Revere 20

Kenton 28, Lima Shawnee 0

Kirtland 49, Beachwood 14

LaGrange Keystone 27, Oberlin Firelands 7

Lakewood St. Edward 48, Clarkson North, Ontario 11

Lees Creek E. Clinton 42, Williamsburg 27

Leetonia 48, E. Palestine 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 55, Shelby 41

Lima Perry 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Lockland 7, Cin. Shroder 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Peninsula Woodridge 28

Logan 39, Pomeroy Meigs 19

London Madison Plains 22, S. Charleston SE 13

Lorain 49, Maple Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 40, Columbia Station Columbia 15

Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

Louisville 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 21

Louisville Aquinas 48, Akr. North 0

Lucas 55, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 21

Lucasville Valley 20, Portsmouth W. 17

Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, E. Can. 6

Malvern 33, Strasburg-Franklin 26

Marion Pleasant 47, Bellville Clear Fork 44, OT

Martins Ferry 27, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 13

Massillon Perry 51, Uniontown Lake 13

Massillon Washington 49, Barberton 24

Mayfield 20, Painesville Riverside 17, OT

McArthur Vinton County 30, Bidwell River Valley 0

McComb 52, Van Buren 7

McConnelsville Morgan 20, Circleville Logan Elm 0

McDermott Scioto NW 67, Franklin Furnace Green 32

Mechanicsburg 49, Spring. NE 0

Medina Buckeye 63, Parma Normandy 14

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Middletown Madison Senior 27, Day. Northridge 0

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Beloit W. Branch 34

Minster 27, Maria Stein Marion Local 26

Mogadore 39, Garrettsville Garfield 21

Monroe 35, Day. Oakwood 14

Morrow Little Miami 24, Hamilton Ross 21

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63, Crestline 6

Mt. Gilead 34, Fredericktown 6

Mt. Vernon 48, Mansfield Madison 22

N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 17

Nelsonville-York 13, Albany Alexander 10

New Albany 26, Sunbury Big Walnut 20

New Bremen 23, Versailles 7

New Concord John Glenn 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 21

New Madison Tri-Village 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20

New Matamoras Frontier 53, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 0

New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 8

New Philadelphia 49, Marietta 14

New Richmond 27, Wilmington 13

Newark Licking Valley 42, Newark Cath. 14

Newbury 42, Grove City Christian 22

Newcomerstown 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 28

Newton Falls 28, Lisbon David Anderson 7

Northwood 63, Cols. Whetstone 10

Norton 28, Akr. Springfield 0

Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 6

Oak Glen, W.Va. 26, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21

Oak Harbor 33, Milan Edison 14

Oak Hill 17, Minford 14

Olmsted Falls 41, N. Olmsted 0

Orrville 40, Loudonville 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Defiance 7

Oxford Talawanda 28, Trenton Edgewood 26

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Fairview 14

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28

Pemberville Eastwood 34, Millbury Lake 0

Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 20

Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 7

Philo 35, Zanesville Maysville 21

Pickerington Cent. 16, Pickerington N. 7

Piketon 48, Williamsport Westfall 34

Piqua 21, Greenville 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

Plymouth 42, Monroeville 28

Poland Seminary 63, Jefferson Area 8

Port Clinton 63, Willard 28

Portsmouth 20, Proctorville Fairland 12

Powell Olentangy Liberty 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 21

Ravenna 36, Akr. Coventry 0

Reedsville Eastern 49, Corning Miller 14

Richwood N. Union 14, Spring. NW 12

Riverside Stebbins 21, Vandalia Butler 13

Rockford Parkway 49, Delphos St. John’s 35

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 0

Rootstown 20, Mantua Crestwood 18

Rossford 31, Tontogany Otsego 28

Salem 42, Minerva 13

Salineville Southern 65, Hanoverton United 0

Sandusky 34, Clyde 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 26, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6

Sardinia Eastern Brown 30, Seaman N. Adams 13

Sherwood Fairview 56, Defiance Ayersville 0

Sidney 49, W. Carrollton 25

Smithville 26, Apple Creek Waynedale 14

Solon 31, Medina 14

Southeastern 28, Chillicothe Unioto 21

Southington Chalker 35, Windham 18

Spring. Greenon 59, Cedarville 19

Spring. Shawnee 30, London 22

Springboro 52, Lebanon 3

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32

St. Clairsville 62, Belmont Union Local 6

St. Marys Memorial 35, Lima Bath 7

St. Paris Graham 29, Urbana 16

Stow-Munroe Falls 31, Twinsburg 23

Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 13

Strongsville 56, Elyria 33

Struthers 54, Girard 35

Sullivan Black River 53, Sheffield Brookside 0

Swanton 29, Delta 13

Sycamore Mohawk 30, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Sylvania Northview 42, Maumee 0

Thomas Worthington 17, Delaware Hayes 10

Thornville Sheridan 35, New Lexington 12

Tiffin Columbian 16, Bellevue 14

Tipp City Bethel 40, Bradford 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Fremont Ross 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Montpelier 6

Tol. St. Francis 38, Lima Sr. 7

Tol. St. John’s 31, Findlay 28

Tol. Waite 44, Tol. Scott 0

Tol. Whitmer 42, Oregon Clay 21

Toronto 55, Madonna, W.Va. 14

Trotwood-Madison 49, Beavercreek 7

Troy 9, Fairborn 7

Troy Christian 56, Cin. Hillcrest 0

Van Wert 56, Elida 23

Vincent Warren 35, Belpre 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 16, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

W. Liberty-Salem 42, W. Jefferson 39

Wadsworth 66, N. Royalton 40

Wapakoneta 38, Celina 0

Warren Central, Ind. 37, Bishop Sycamore 6

Warren Champion 30, Campbell Memorial 29

Warren JFK 35, Gates Mills Gilmour 13

Washington C.H. 27, Hillsboro 21

Waterford 42, Racine Southern 12

Wauseon 28, Hamler Patrick Henry 27, OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Sidney Lehman 14

Weir, W.Va. 53, Richmond Edison 7

Wellington 34, Oberlin 30

West Salem Northwestern 45, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Wheelersburg 42, Waverly 28

Whitehall-Yearling 20, Cols. Ready 10

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Wintersville Indian Creek 37, Lisbon Beaver 7

Wooster 18, Mansfield Sr. 17

Wooster Triway 32, Navarre Fairless 6

Worthington Christian 47, Fairfield Christian 13

Xenia 37, Tipp City Tippecanoe 3

Youngs. Boardman 34, Youngs. Ursuline 19

Youngs. Chaney High School 36, Warren Howland 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Shroder, ccd.

Lockland vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ccd.