Chillicothe wins FAC xc titles

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third annual cross country meet in Chillicothe Thursday, Oct. 10.

Chillicothe won both the boys and girls high school championships.

Chillicothe’s Andrew McCallum won the boys’ race and Chillicothe’s Laikin Tarlton won the girls’ race.

Cloe Copas of Washington was second. Miami Trace’s Mallory Conklin placed ninth.

Caleb Brannigan of Miami Trace placed third.

Washington’s Karson Runk finished 16th.

Chillicothe’s boys had 20 placement points, followed by Miami Trace in second with 37 points.

McClain was third with 99 points, followed by Washington with 114 and Hillsboro with 119.

Chillicothe’s girls team had 22 placement points, followed by Washington in second with 54 points, Miami Trace in third with 59 and Hillsboro fourth with 101.

Hillsboro won the middle school girls race and Jackson won the middle school boys race.

In the middle school boys race, Washington was second, followed by Miami Trace and Greenfield.

In the middle school girls race, Miami Trace was second, followed by Greenfield.

Lyndynn Gibbs of Washington was third and Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace placed second.

The top seven finishers in each high school race were named First Team, All-FAC. They will be among the student-athletes honored at the FAC’s Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21.

Washington will compete in the Division II District meet Saturday at Rio Grande, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Miami Trace Panthers will run in the Division I District meet Saturday at Hilliard Darby High School beginning at 1 p.m.

Girls First Team, All-FAC for 2019:

Laikin Tarlton, Chillicothe; Cloe Copas, Washington; Mazie Wechter, Jackson; Danielle Fleurima, Chillicothe; Kaelin Pfeifer, Washington; Liv Janes, Chillicothe; Caitlyn Mauger, Chillicothe.

Boys First Team, All-FAC for 2019:

Andrew McCallum, Chillicothe; Oscar Mikus, Chillicothe; Caleb Brannigan, Miami Trace; Evan Siberell, Chillicothe; Jacob Littler, Chillicothe; Henry DeBruin, Miami Trace; Bo Little, Miami Trace.

Miami Trace Boys High School results:

Caleb Brannigan, 3rd, 17:51.35; Henry DeBruin, 6th, 17:56.75; Bo Little, 7th, 18:03.42; Simon DeBruin, 9th, 18:07.26; Mcale Callahan, 13th, 18:41.19; Charles Lapasky, 15th, 19:16.80; Graham Carson, 17th, 19:24.48; Jaden Rowe, 20th, 19:42.23; Connor Bucher, 21st, 19:46.57; Christian Rossiter, 31st, 20:39.43; Max Trimble, 49th, 22:57.36; Matthew Warner, 55th, 23:37.54; Fletcher Havens, 56th, 23:37.70; Wesley May, 57th, 24:00.92.

Washington Boys High School results:

Karson Runk, 16th, 19:21.99; Jaedan Meriweather, 32nd, 20:41.57; Ian Roush, 35th, 21:07.37; Chase Mallow, 41st, 22:00.35; Branton Dawes, 43rd, 22:10.58; Josh Waters, 44th, 22:15.91; Brayden May, 45th, 22:18.64; Bryce Warner, 54th, 23:37.42; Caden Hott, 58th, 24:03.22; Jonah Waters, 59th, 24:03.97; Luke Rader, 60th, 24:12.39; Ryan Elrich, 61st, 24:19.66; Zyon Wilson, 65th, 26:50.32; Justin Grove, 70th, 27:42.94; Thomas May, 76th, 30:57.47.

Washington Girls High School results:

Cloe Copas, 2nd, 20;13.27; Kaelin Pfeifer, 5th, 21:17.20; Kayli Merritt, 13th, 25:27.18; Diya Patel, 14th, 25:40.75; Abby Tackage, 30th, 31:22.54; Mia Moats, 32nd, 33:46.55.

Miami Trace Girls High School results:

Mallory Conklin, 9th, 23:58.60; Kylie Petitt, 10th, 24:10.36; Meghan Cory, 11th, 25:11.35; Aubrey McCoy, 16th, 25:57.76; Devan Thomas, 19th, 26:07.67; Annabella Szcerbiak, 22nd, 26:42.59; Lilly Litteral, 23rd, 26:55.69; Hayley Lucas, 29th, 31:04.75; Laikyn Hughes, 34th, 40:23.59.

Washington Middle School Girls results:

Lyndynn Gibbs, 3rd, 14:10.37; Trinity George, 13th, 15:25.27; Angel Grove, 20th, 16:44.07; Kaylee Mossbarger, 27th, 19:39.93.

Miami Trace Middle School Girls results:

Ginny Trent, 5th, 14:22.29; Zoey Blanton, 16th, 15:57.68; Amberly Szcerbiak, 18th, 16:07.80; Klynn Cornell, 22nd, 17:53.67; Kiersten Kulin, 23rd, 17:56.91; Lillee Joseph, 28th, 20:23.54; Sarah Warner, 31st, 24:47.33; Jacinta Pettit, 32nd, 24:47.43.

Miami Trace Middle School Boys results:

Eli Fliehman, 2nd, 12:25.39; Marcus Jackson, 4th, 12:28.69; Bryson Yeoman, 27th, 15:24.29; Connor Hostetler, 28th, 15:26.63; Justin Everhart, 37th, 17:09.06.

Washington Middle School Boys results:

Isaac Colter, 3rd, 12:28.02; Will Miller, 9th, 13:12.00; Gage Merritt, 20th, 14:19.41; John Wall, 25th, 15:04.46; Isiah Wightman, 29th, 15:35.17; Gabe Wightman, 32nd, 16:26.54; Jakob Hoosier, 33rd, 16:32.44; Nathan Upthegrove, 34th, 16:35.75; Mason Mullins, 38th, 17:43.88; Bevin Wilson, 39th, 18:15.88; Jon Rader, 41st, 19:38.49; Michael Gebhart, 42nd, 19:55.56; Toby Lovett, 43rd, 20:10.82.

Kaelin Pfeifer, left and Cloe Copas are First Team, All-FAC after placing 5th and 2nd, respectively, in the FAC meet at Chillicothe Oct. 10, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Copas-and-Pfeifer-FAC-cc-2019.jpg Kaelin Pfeifer, left and Cloe Copas are First Team, All-FAC after placing 5th and 2nd, respectively, in the FAC meet at Chillicothe Oct. 10, 2019. Courtesy photo Laikyn Hughes competes in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet for Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Chillicothe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Laikyn-Hughes.jpg Laikyn Hughes competes in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet for Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Chillicothe. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Hayley Lucas runs in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country race Thursday, Oct. 10, 2010 in Chillicothe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Hayley-Lucas-MT-cc.jpg Miami Trace’s Hayley Lucas runs in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country race Thursday, Oct. 10, 2010 in Chillicothe. Courtesy photo Matthew Warner runs in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet for Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Chillicothe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Matthew-Warner-MT-cc-at-FAC-2019.jpg Matthew Warner runs in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet for Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Chillicothe. Courtesy photo Fletcher Havens of Miami Trace competes in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet in Chillicothe Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Fletche-Havens-MT-cc-at-FAC-2019.jpg Fletcher Havens of Miami Trace competes in the Frontier Athletic Conference cross country meet in Chillicothe Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Courtesy photo