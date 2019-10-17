Panthers advance to Sectional finals

The Miami Trace Panthers have advanced to the Division II Sectional finals following an 11-0 win over visiting Washington Thursday.

The Panthers will host a Sectional championship match Saturday at 11 a.m. Their opponent will be Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson. The Ironmen defeated Unioto Thursday, 3-2 in overtime.

Miami Trace lost to Jackson twice during the regular season, 2-0 and 2-1.

Miami Trace led the match Thursday, 7-0 at halftime.

Jacob Harris put the first goal in the net for the Panthers, assisted by Kody Burns at the 37:33 mark.

Kyler Conn scored next for the Panthers at the 36:06 mark, assisted by Caleb Perry.

Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra scored for Miami Trace, assisted by Perry, with 31:05 to play in the first half.

Connor Bucher scored an unassisted goal at the 30:51 mark.

Christian Caldwell scored with an assist from Azagra with 28 minutes remaining in the half.

Perry scored with an assist from Azagra with 27:11 to play in the half.

Ethan Steele scored an unassisted goal with 12:58 to play in the half to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers had 30 shots in the first half. Washington had 12 saves.

Burns opened up the scoring in the second half with 25:10 remaining to be played. There was no assist on that goal.

Drew Black scored, assisted by Caldwell, with 21:02 left in the game.

Noah Perry had an unassisted goal with 15:50 to play.

Jaden Haldeman completed the scoring, assisted by Azagra, with 9:58 to play.

Miami Trace took six shots in the second half.

Washington had one shot in the second half.

This is the fifth year in a row that Miami Trace has won at least one game in the Sectional tournament.

The Panthers will be going for their fourth Sectional championship in a row Saturday.

Miami Trace is a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the second year in a row.

The Panthers tied a school record with their 12th win of the season. Miami Trace won 12 games in 2016.

Soccer first became a varsity sport at Miami Trace in 1989.

“We’re trying to figure out what the record is for most goals in a season,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “I believe tonight we’re at 65 and that ties for the most goals in a season.”

“Throughout the season it’s been tough,” Washington assistant coach Kim Lotz said. “But the kids have really worked hard. Every time they’ve gone out, they’ve just played their hearts out. Regardless of the score, they’ve just given the effort and tried hard.

“They’ve improved tremendously throughout the season,” Lotz said.

In other Division II Sectional soccer matches in the Southeast District Thursday, Hillsboro defeated Circleville, 1-0; McClain upended Sheridan, 8-0; Athens beat Warren, 4-2 and Fairfield Union shut out Logan Elm, 3-0.

Miami Trace’s Storm Duffy (13) moves the ball away from Washington’s Shlok Shah during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Storm-Duffy-and-Shlok-Shah-10-17-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Storm Duffy (13) moves the ball away from Washington’s Shlok Shah during a Division II Sectional tournament game at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Beat Blue Lions, 11-0