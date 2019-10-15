Blue Lions beat New Lexington in OT

The Washington Blue Lion varsity soccer team has advanced in the Division II Sectional tournament.

Washington hosted New Lexington Monday, Oct. 14 and won a 2-1 match in overtime.

It was the second win of the season for Washington (the Blue Lions defeated Westfall, 3-1 and also tied Southeastern previously this season, 3-3).

Grant Kuhlwein scored the first goal of the match for Washington, with the assist from Ian Rheinscheld. The goal came about mid-way through the first half.

The Blue Lions held a 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

New Lexington tied the match with about eight minutes to play in regulation.

In the 15-minute overtime period, the first team to score wins and that was Washington.

Kuhlwein dribbled through the defense and scored, unassisted, about five minutes into the extra period.

“It was a very intense, very competitive game,” Washington head coach Joshua Moore said.

Kuhlwein had at least seven shots on goal, Moore said. Ian Rheinscheld had two shots on goal.

“Our keeper (Samuel Schroeder) had some amazing saves,” Moore said. “He had five saves for shots that were on goal.”

Moore spoke about Washington’s season to date.

“It was extremely challenging, especially with this being my first year as the coach,” Moore said. “I didn’t have enough guys come back to even have a team (to start with). I had to do some recruiting. We have a lot of new guys, a lot of guys who have never played soccer before. Probably half of my team are guys that have never played soccer before.

“It was incredibly challenging, but they came together as a team,” Moore said. “They really pushed each other. We have two wins this season. They have improved immensely since our first game. I can tell their hearts are in it and they want to be here. I’m extremely proud of them, even though this has been a challenging season. I look forward to having them back next season.”

Washington will play at Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Sectional semifinals.

Washington’s Grant Kuhlwein (at left) advances the ball during a Division II Sectional match against New Lexington Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Washington High School. Kuhlwein scored both goals in a 2-1 Washington victory. The Blue Lions will play at Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Grant-Kuhlwein-vs-New-Lexington-10-14-2019.jpg Washington’s Grant Kuhlwein (at left) advances the ball during a Division II Sectional match against New Lexington Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Washington High School. Kuhlwein scored both goals in a 2-1 Washington victory. The Blue Lions will play at Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m. Photo by Mary Kay West