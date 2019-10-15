FAC announces volleyball, tennis honorees for 2019

Frontier Athetic Conference commissioner Terri Tutt has released the First Team, All-FAC volleyball and tennis honorees for the 2019 season.

In volleyball, Miami Trace won its first league championship in school history (dating back to 1975), going 8-2.

The title was shared with Chillicothe (also 8-2).

Washington placed third at 6-4, followed by Jackson at 5-5, McClain with a record of 3-7 and Hillsboro 0-10.

Sophia Fulkerson of Chillicothe was named the FAC’s Player of the Year.

Also named First Team, All-FAC are: from Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman and Laura Robinson; from Washington, Rayana Burns and Halli Wall; from McClain, Jaelyn Pitzer and from Chillicothe, Payton McBee and Stephanie Hirsch.

Chillicothe repeated as FAC champions in tennis with a record of 8-0.

Miami Trace was second in the conference at 5-3, followed by Jackson, 4-4, Washington, 3-5 and Hillsboro, 0-8. McClain does not have a tennis program.

The FAC Player of the Year is Abbey Sims-Clark of Chillicothe.

Also named First Team, All-FAC for 2019 are: Anita Pursell and Cameron Bucher, Miami Trace; Sydnie Hall, Payton Maddux and Brooklyn Foose, Washington; Natalie Drotleff of Chillicothe and Mackenzie Humphreys and Lillian Houser of Jackson.

These student-athletes will be among those honored at the FAC Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21.