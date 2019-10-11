High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Manchester 35, Navarre Fairless 28
Albany Alexander 35, Bidwell River Valley 0
Alliance 24, Salem 20
Alliance Marlington 56, Minerva 7
Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Circleville 8
Amherst Steele 19, Berea-Midpark 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Newbury 16
Anna 53, Ft. Recovery 20
Apple Creek Waynedale 35, Rittman 14
Arcanum 62, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27
Archbold 42, Delta 7
Arlington 41, Arcadia 0
Ashland Crestview 42, New London 7
Ashville Teays Valley 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Athens 60, Pomeroy Meigs 24
Aurora 31, Barberton 7
Avon 38, N. Olmsted 7
Avon Lake 38, Lakewood 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Chillicothe Unioto 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Fremont St. Joseph 6
Beachwood 56, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Bellbrook 31, Eaton 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42, Urbana 20
Bellevue 35, Sandusky Perkins 10
Bellville Clear Fork 43, Ontario 7
Beloit W. Branch 21, Can. South 7
Belpre 42, Crown City S. Gallia 12
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Atwater Waterloo 0
Bethel-Tate 34, Batavia Clermont NE 9
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Barnesville 7
Blanchester 42, Williamsburg 20
Bloom-Carroll 29, Byesville Meadowbrook 14
Bowling Green 30, Sylvania Southview 12
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38, Twinsburg 0
Bridgeport 16, Trinity, W.Va. 13
Bucyrus Wynford 65, Upper Sandusky 14
Burton Berkshire 16, Wickliffe 13
Cambridge 44, Belmont Union Local 13
Cameron, W.Va. 16, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Carrollton 6
Can. McKinley 20, Massillon Jackson 6
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Wooster Triway 18, OT
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Cols. Ready 15, OT
Canfield S. Range 57, Jefferson Area 6
Carey 26, Attica Seneca E. 20, OT
Casstown Miami E. 35, Ansonia 14
Chardon 17, Chagrin Falls Kenston 16
Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Painesville Harvey 16
Chillicothe 49, Hillsboro 7
Cin. Anderson 34, Cin. West Clermont 23
Cin. Colerain 17, Hamilton 3
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Moeller 6
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
Cin. Indian Hill 49, Reading 7
Cin. Madeira 38, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 13
Cin. Mariemont 28, Cin. Finneytown 0
Cin. St. Xavier 44, Clarkson North, Ontario 6
Cin. Sycamore 15, Middletown 0
Cin. Taft 26, Cin. Hughes 6
Cin. Turpin 48, Loveland 12
Cin. Winton Woods 55, Trenton Edgewood 20
Cin. Withrow 20, Milford 14
Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Deer Park 10
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Clayton Northmont 49, Lebanon 26
Cle. Benedictine 38, Chardon NDCL 20
Cle. Glenville 58, Cle. John Marshall 0
Cle. Hay 34, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. Hts. 39, Bedford 6
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 26, Cle. VASJ 21
Cle. John Adams 48, Cle. JFK 38
Cle. Rhodes 30, Cle. Collinwood 0
Coldwater 49, Delphos St. John’s 0
Collins Western Reserve 40, Monroeville 20
Cols. Africentric 54, Cols. Briggs 0
Cols. Beechcroft 32, Cols. Whetstone 20
Cols. Centennial 57, Cols. Linden McKinley 14
Cols. DeSales 28, Day. Belmont 7
Cols. East 56, Cols. Mifflin 14
Cols. Eastmoor 45, Cols. West 0
Cols. Grandview Hts. 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Cols. Hartley 21, Austintown Fitch 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Hilliard Davidson 7
Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Cols. South 14
Cols. Watterson 35, Youngs. Ursuline 34
Columbia Station Columbia 22, Wellington 14
Columbiana 24, Brookfield 23
Columbiana Crestview 40, Campbell Memorial 13
Columbus Grove 65, Ada 14
Conneaut 31, Northwestern, Pa. 0
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 27, Cin. La Salle 7
Covington 75, New Paris National Trail 0
Crestline 51, Cory-Rawson 20
Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7
Dalton 33, Smithville 30
Danville 43, Fredericktown 7
Day. Carroll 28, Cin. McNicholas 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 17, Hamilton Badin 3
Day. Northridge 12, Day. Oakwood 6
Day. Thurgood Marshall 20, Cin. Woodward 8
DeGraff Riverside 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Defiance 28, Celina 27
Defiance Tinora 21, Edgerton 0
Delaware Hayes 28, Dublin Jerome 7
Dola Hardin Northern 21, Sidney Lehman 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 38, Thornville Sheridan 21
Dublin Coffman 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Dublin Scioto 30, Worthington Kilbourne 14
E. Liverpool 54, Richmond Edison 7
Edon 48, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Elyria Cath. 55, Fairview 34
Ensworth, Tenn. 30, Bishop Sycamore 0
Fairborn 39, Vandalia Butler 0
Fairfield 37, Cin. Princeton 13
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Brooklyn 7
Findlay 28, Oregon Clay 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Frankfort Adena 38, Piketon 13
Franklin 23, Germantown Valley View 20
Franklin Furnace Green 28, Portsmouth Notre Dame 22, OT
Ft. Loramie 47, New Madison Tri-Village 6
Gahanna Cols. Academy 49, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6
Gahanna Lincoln 29, Reynoldsburg 28
Galion 13, Shelby 12
Galion Northmor 36, Cardington-Lincoln 13
Gallipolis Gallia 44, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20
Garrettsville Garfield 38, Rootstown 25
Gates Mills Hawken 63, Richmond Hts. 26
Geneva 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 20
Gibsonburg 48, Antwerp 12
Girard 16, Hubbard 14
Glouster Trimble 48, Corning Miller 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Newcomerstown 0
Goshen 32, Wilmington 20
Grafton Midview 28, Olmsted Falls 21
Granville 40, Johnstown Northridge 7
Greenville 7, W. Carrollton 0
Groveport-Madison 28, Canal Winchester 0
Hamilton New Miami 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 18
Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Bryan 20
Hanoverton United 46, Wellsville 30
Harrison 36, Morrow Little Miami 13
Harrod Allen E. 42, Bluffton 7
Haviland Wayne Trace 22, Defiance Ayersville 20
Heath 47, Utica 0
Hilliard Bradley 21, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 19
Hilliard Darby 35, Thomas Worthington 7
Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary 13
Holland Springfield 48, Maumee 10
Howard E. Knox 38, Centerburg 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Beavercreek 20
Hudson 43, N. Royalton 17
Hudson WRA 42, Akr. North 0
Independence 21, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6
Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 38, Cols. Northland 7
Ironton 46, Ironton Rock Hill 0
Jackson 34, Washington C.H. 7
Jamestown Greeneview 26, Cedarville 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 37, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Kansas Lakota 21, Castalia Margaretta 12
Kent Roosevelt 31, Tallmadge 10
Kenton 48, Van Wert 25
Kettering Fairmont 28, Centerville 20
Kings Mills Kings 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 26
Kirtland 63, Orwell Grand Valley 0
LaGrange Keystone 41, Sheffield Brookside 0
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Fairfield Christian 7
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 9
Lees Creek E. Clinton 20, Fayetteville-Perry 15
Leetonia 48, Lisbon David Anderson 27
Leipsic 42, Van Buren 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Lexington 28, Millersburg W. Holmes 24
Liberty Center 54, Swanton 31
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Lima Perry 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Lima Sr. 20, Fremont Ross 7
Lisbon Beaver 21, Rayland Buckeye 20
Lockland 27, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Akr. Springfield 0
London 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Lorain 40, Warrensville Hts. 0
Lorain Clearview 32, Oberlin Firelands 10
Lore City Buckeye Trail 38, Malvern 21
Louisville 20, Youngs. Mooney 14, 2OT
Louisville Aquinas 34, Warren JFK 9
Lowellville 22, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Lucas 20, Cols. St. Charles 8
Macedonia Nordonia 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 28
Madonna, W.Va. 33, Beallsville 20
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Mansfield Sr. 56, Ashland 21
Mantua Crestwood 31, Ravenna SE 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 38, Versailles 7
Marietta 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 8
Marion Harding 42, Mansfield Madison 13
Marion Pleasant 35, Caledonia River Valley 6
Marysville 36, Galloway Westland 13
Massillon Perry 42, Green 21
Massillon Tuslaw 42, Loudonville 41
Massillon Washington 48, Gateway, Pa. 12
Mayfield 37, Willoughby S. 13
McComb 61, N. Baltimore 13
McDermott Scioto NW 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 6
McDonald 48, Sebring McKinley 21
Mechanicsburg 44, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
Medina 38, Strongsville 0
Medina Highland 31, Canfield 28
Mentor 45, Brunswick 0
Miami Trace 21, Greenfield McClain 7
Middletown Fenwick 26, Kettering Alter 14
Middletown Madison Senior 26, Carlisle 16
Milan Edison 62, Willard 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 26, W. Liberty-Salem 20
Millbury Lake 20, Elmore Woodmore 10
Milton-Union 18, Camden Preble Shawnee 13
Minford 33, Portsmouth W. 14
Minster 45, St. Henry 7
Mogadore 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 14
Mogadore Field 48, Peninsula Woodridge 21
Morral Ridgedale 16, Grove City Christian 12
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38, Marion Elgin 26
N. Can. Hoover 38, Uniontown Lake 35
N. Ridgeville 44, Westlake 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12
National Christian Academy, Md. 56, Steubenville 55, OT
New Albany 48, Newark 0
New Bremen 40, Rockford Parkway 18
New Concord John Glenn 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7
New Lexington 54, Crooksville 14
New Matamoras Frontier 12, Caldwell 10
New Middletown Spring. 58, Mineral Ridge 13
New Philadelphia 56, Akr. Ellet 0
New Richmond 50, Batavia 7
Newark Cath. 21, Johnstown-Monroe 10
Newark Licking Valley 40, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12
Northwood 56, Montpelier 13
Norton 32, Ravenna 27
Norwalk 37, Sandusky 20
Oak Glen, W.Va. 44, Toronto 7
Oak Harbor 42, Huron 10
Orange 55, Ashtabula Edgewood 12
Orrville 23, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 16
Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Lima Shawnee 7
Oxford Talawanda 24, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Painesville Riverside 42, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Vanlue 6
Parma Padua 26, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11
Pataskala Licking Hts. 39, Hebron Lakewood 14
Paulding 44, Delphos Jefferson 38
Pemberville Eastwood 41, Genoa Area 10
Perry 45, Chagrin Falls 17
Perrysburg 37, Sylvania Northview 21
Philo 45, Coshocton 7
Pickerington Cent. 34, Lancaster 0
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 13
Plain City Jonathan Alder 31, Bellefontaine 21
Plymouth 49, Ashland Mapleton 6
Poland Seminary 42, Cortland Lakeview 0
Port Clinton 41, Vermilion 0
Portsmouth 34, Chesapeake 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Westerville S. 20
Proctorville Fairland 52, S. Point 13
Ravenswood, W.Va. 42, Racine Southern 35
Reedsville Eastern def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit
Richfield Revere 20, Copley 12
Richwood N. Union 56, St. Paris Graham 10
Rocky River 21, Parma 14
Rossford 38, Fostoria 16
S. Charleston SE 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
STVM 38, Can. Glenoak 7
Salineville Southern 57, E. Palestine 0
Sarahsville Shenandoah 20, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6
Sardinia Eastern Brown 48, Manchester 8
Shadyside 21, McArthur Vinton County 0
Shaker Hts. 70, Elyria 50
Sherwood Fairview 46, Hicksville 13
Solon 27, Euclid 24
Southeastern 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14
Southington Chalker 48, Vienna Mathews 19
Sparta Highland 28, Mt. Gilead 13
Spencerville 48, Convoy Crestview 25
Spring. Greenon 24, London Madison Plains 16
Spring. NW 20, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
Spring. Shawnee 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 21
Springfield 23, Springboro 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 32, Day. Meadowdale 8
St. Francis, N.Y. 62, Dover 41
St. Marys Memorial 62, Elida 14
Streetsboro 56, Akr. Coventry 0
Struthers 42, Niles McKinley 14
Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Windham 19
Sullivan Black River 27, Oberlin 20
Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Sycamore Mohawk 20, Bucyrus 13
Tiffin Calvert 68, Lakeside Danbury 0
Tiffin Columbian 49, Clyde 42
Tipp City Tippecanoe 28, Riverside Stebbins 19
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Tol. Whitmer 14
Tol. Christian 64, Stryker 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Oregon Stritch 14
Tol. Rogers 21, Tol. Bowsher 14
Tol. St. John’s 24, Tol. St. Francis 10
Tol. Start 46, Tol. Scott 20
Tontogany Otsego 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 20
Trotwood-Madison 26, Miamisburg 6
Troy 19, Sidney 7
Troy Christian 38, Day. Jefferson 8
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43, E. Can. 39
Union City Mississinawa Valley 22, Tipp City Bethel 20
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 31, Bradford 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 14, Mason 6
W. Jefferson 48, Spring. NE 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46, Sugarcreek Garaway 7
Wadsworth 33, Cuyahoga Falls 2
Wapakoneta 27, Lima Bath 3
Warren Champion 25, Youngs. Liberty 6
Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 38, 2OT
Warren Howland 21, Youngs. East 6
Warsaw River View 34, Hannibal River 13
Waterford 28, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Wauseon 35, Metamora Evergreen 6
Waverly 51, Lucasville Valley 7
Waynesville 70, New Lebanon Dixie 14
Wellston 36, Nelsonville-York 7
West Salem Northwestern 10, Creston Norwayne 7
Westerville Cent. 21, Westerville N. 0
Wheelersburg 55, Oak Hill 0
Whitehall-Yearling 48, Cols. Bexley 27
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, Napoleon 0
Williamsport Westfall 32, Chillicothe Huntington 12
Williamstown, W.Va. 33, Vincent Warren 27
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38, Beaver Eastern 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 21, Martins Ferry 7
Wooster 35, Mt. Vernon 28
Worthington Christian 31, Day. Christian 22
Xenia 21, Piqua 7
Zanesville 44, Logan 14
Zanesville Maysville 33, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Ashtabula St. John 0
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 28