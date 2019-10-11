Chillicothe wins FAC xc titles

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third annual cross country meet in Chillicothe Thursday, Oct. 10.

Chillicothe won both the boys and girls high school championships.

Chillicothe’s Andrew McCallum won the boys’ race and Chillicothe’s Laikin Tarlton won the girls’ race.

Cloe Copas of Washington was second. Miami Trace’s Mallory Conklin placed ninth.

Caleb Brannigan of Miami Trace placed third.

Washington’s Karson Runk finished 16th.

Chillicothe’s boys had 20 placement points, followed by Miami Trace in second with 37 points.

McClain was third with 99 points, followed by Washington with 114 and Hillsboro with 119.

Chillicothe’s girls team had 22 placement points, followed by Washington in second with 54 points, Miami Trace in third with 59 and Hillsboro fourth with 101.

Hillsboro won the middle school girls race and Jackson won the middle school boys race.

In the middle school boys race, Washington was second, followed by Miami Trace and Greenfield.

In the middle school girls race, Miami Trace was second, followed by Greenfield.

Lyndynn Gibbs of Washington was third and Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace placed second.

There will be more coverage of the FAC cross country event in a future edition of the Record-Herald.