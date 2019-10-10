Blue Lion soccer seniors recognized

Washington Blue Lion soccer seniors were recognized prior to the match against Miami Trace Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (l-r); James Baughn, Grant Kuhlwein, Samuel Schroeder and Shlok Shah. Washington will host New Lexington in a Sectional tournament game Monday at 5 p.m.

