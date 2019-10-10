MT Panthers win Xenia Christian meet

XENIA — Miami Trace and Washington were among the schools taking part in the Xenia Legacy Christian cross country invitational Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Miami Trace Panthers won the high school boys event with 48 placement points.

London placed fourth with 116 points, East Clinton was 10th with 232 points, Washington was 12th with 287 points and Hillsboro was 13th out of 14 teams with 323 points.

In the high school girls 5000-meter event, Washington placed sixth out of 12 teams with 133 placement points.

Hillsboro was eighth with 178 points and Miami Trace was ninth with 192 points.

Washington’s Cloe Copas was third in a field of 86 runners with a time of 21:31.5.

Kaelin Pfeifer of Washington was fourth in 22:37.0.

Aubrey McCoy was the first runner for Miami Trace to cross the finish line, placing 25th in 25:55.3.

Miami Trace’s Bo Little placed fourth in a field of 153 runners with a time of 18:29.9.

The Panthers had a total of four runners place in the top 10.

Caleb Brannigan was eighth in 18:47.8, Henry DeBruin was ninth in 18:53.5 and Simon DeBruin was 10th in 18:57.5.

Washington’s Karson Runk was 13th in 19:22.2.

Also for Miami Trace: Mcale Callahan was 18th in 19:43.7; Jaden Rowe placed 25th in 20:07.6; Connor Bucher was 27th in 20:19.9; Graham Carson finished 28th in 20:20.7; Christian Rossiter was 50th in 21:13.2; Max Trimble was 82nd in 22:58.9; Jacob Pettit was 85th in 23:06.1; Fletcher Havens placed 95th in 23:28.9; Matthew Warner was 101st in 23:35.7 and Wesley May finished 105th in 23:49.5.

Also for Washington: Jaedan Meriweather was 66th in 22:13.0; Josh Waters finished 79th in 22:51.7; Chase Mallow placed 86th in 23:07.7; Brayden May was 103rd in 23:46.7; Branton Dawes placed 104th in 23:48.6; Ian Roush was 108th in 23:55.6; Ryan Elrich placed 110th in 24:07.5; Jonah Waters was 126th in 25:11.6; Caden Hott finished 134th in 26:22.5; Luke Rader was 139th in 27:08.0; Noah Hicks was 140th in 27:28.6; Justin Grove placed 141st in 27:28.8; Zion Wilson was 145th in 28:32.0 and Thomas May was 152nd in 31:57.

Also for Washington: Kayli Merritt was 34th in 26:59.6; Mia Moats was 55th in 29:04.4; Abby Tackage finished 66th in 31:21.1.

Also for Miami Trace: Devan Thomas placed 37th in 27:21.6; Kylie Pettit was 42nd in 27:32.4; Lilly Litteral finished 50th in 28:00.2 and Laikyn Hughes placed 83rd in 44:02.5.

In the middle school girls event, Miami Trace placed 10th with 231 placement points.

Ginny Trent was the first runner from Miami Trace to finish, placing 42nd in 15:04.6.

Washington’s Lyndynn Gibbs finished 36th in a time of 14:54.8.

Also for Miami Trace: Mackenzie Cory was 50th in 15:37.7; Zoey Blanton was 73rd in 16:13.6; Kiersten Kulin was 95th in 17:05.8; Klynn Cornell was 114th in 18:25.1; Lillee Joseph was 134th in 20:44.4; Kiara Blair finished 137th in 20:53.3; Jacinta Pettit placed 146th in 23:21.1 and Sarah Warner was 148th in 24:10.7.

Also for Washington: Trinity George finished 63rd in 15:53.7; Angel Grove placed 76th in 16:20.8; Kaylee Mossbarger was 124th in 18:56.0.

In the boys middle school race, Washington placed seventh with 214 placement points and Miami Trace was 10th with 222 placement points.

There were 173 runners in the middle school boys event.

For Miami Trace, Marcus Jackson placed 13th in 12:37.0.

Isaac Coulter of Washington was 17th in 12:43.9.

Also for Washington: Will Miller placed 40th in 13:35.8; Gage Merritt was 55th in 14:10.0; Isaiah Wightman was 95th in 15:24.6; Gabe Wightman finished 99th in 15:29.9; Jakob Hoosier was 121st in 16:05.4; Nathan Upthegrove placed 130th in 16:30.4; Mason Mullins was 134th in 16:48.9; Bryce Warner finished 155th in 18:22.1; Jon Rader was 164th in 20:13.6; Michael Gebhart was 165th in 20:15.7 and Toby Lovett was 172nd in 21:47.8.

Also for Miami Trace: Eli Fliehman finished 18th in 12:45.6; Jacob Manbevers placed 79th in 14:52.7; Connor Hostetler was 115th in 15:54.6; Bryson Yeoman was 132nd in 16:39.4 and Justin Everhart came in 149th in 17:18.5.

Miami Trace and Washington will take part in the Yellow Springs Invitational Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team after winning the Xenia Legacy Christian cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (l-r); Head Coach Jeff Smallwood, Charles Lapasky, Simon DeBruin, Marcus Jackson, Jadon Rowe, Henry DeBruin, Connor Bucher, Wesley May, Matthew Warner, Max Trimble, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Bo Little, Fletcher Havens and Caleb Brannigan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_MT-xc-wins-at-Xenia-Christian-10-5-2019.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers cross country team after winning the Xenia Legacy Christian cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (l-r); Head Coach Jeff Smallwood, Charles Lapasky, Simon DeBruin, Marcus Jackson, Jadon Rowe, Henry DeBruin, Connor Bucher, Wesley May, Matthew Warner, Max Trimble, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Bo Little, Fletcher Havens and Caleb Brannigan. Photos by Michael Callahan Miami Trace’s Jaden Rowe (left) and Mcale Callahan at the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Jadon-Rowe-and-Mcale-Callahan-at-Xenia-10-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Jaden Rowe (left) and Mcale Callahan at the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Photos by Michael Callahan Miami Trace’s Bo Little, right, placed fourth out of 153 runners at the Xenia Christian meet on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Bo-Little-at-Xenia-10-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Bo Little, right, placed fourth out of 153 runners at the Xenia Christian meet on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Photos by Michael Callahan Miami Trace’s Aubrey McCoy (at right) leads a group of runners during the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. In behind (partly visible) is Miami Trace’s Lilly Litteral. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Aubrey-McCoy-at-Xenia-cc-10-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Aubrey McCoy (at right) leads a group of runners during the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. In behind (partly visible) is Miami Trace’s Lilly Litteral. Photos by Michael Callahan Miami Trace’s Devan Thomas competes in the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Devan-Thomas-at-Xenia-cc-10-5-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Devan Thomas competes in the Xenia Christian meet Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Photos by Michael Callahan