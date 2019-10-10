Washington Lady Lions beat Lady Lions of Fairfield, 3-1

LEESBURG — The Washington Lady Lions volleyball team visited Fairfield High School Tuesday, Oct. 8 for a match-up with another team of Lady Lions.

Washington won the match, three sets to one.

Scores of the sets were: 25-23, 18-25, 25-9 and 30-28.

Statistically for Washington, Rayana Burns led with 28 kills. Burns also had 14 digs and three block assists.

Aaralyne Estep led Washington with 33 digs.

Halli Wall led with 46 set assists. She also had two ace serves, one solo block and four block assists.

Brittney Wilson had a team-high 13 kills to go along with two solo blocks and three block assists.

Emily Semler had 14 digs, four kills, two solo blocks and one block assist.

Olivia Wayne had 13 digs and three ace serves; Mackenzie Truex had 12 digs and Amya Haithcock had four kills.

Washington (12-9 overall) is at home Saturday, taking on Unioto. The j-v match starts at 10 a.m. with the varsity to follow.

It will be Senior Recognition Day Saturday. Washington’s four seniors, Rayana Burns, Halli Wall, Kara Vohra and Mackenzie Truex, will be recognized after the j-v match and prior to the varsity match.

Washington is a No. 5 seed in the Sectional tournament.

They will play at No. 4 seed Chillicothe Wednesday at 6 p.m.