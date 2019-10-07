MT volleyball beats Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team improved to 10-8 on the season with a 3-0 win at Greeneview High School Saturday, Oct. 5.

Scores of the sets were: 26-24, 25-23, 25-13.

For Miami Trace, Chloe Scott led with 26 digs.

Sidney Howard had five solo blocks.

Miami Trace, the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament, will be at home Wednesday to host Fairfield at Wednesday. The j-v match is slated for 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

Wednesday will be Senior Night at Miami Trace.