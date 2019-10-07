MT freshman team wins Chillicothe Invit.

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team put its undefeated season on the line in the Chillicothe Invitational Saturday, Oct. 3.

Miami Trace went 3-0 on the day to win the tournament.

Miami Trace defeated Whitehall in two sets.

Then, it was a match-up against Bishop Hartley with Miami Trace winning, two sets to one.

In the championship match, Miami Trace defeated Chillicothe, 2-0.

The Miami Trace freshman team went 10-0 this season.

This group hasn’t lost a match in three years and overall they are 34-0 in that time.

The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Miami-Trace-freshman-vball-team-wins-Chillicothe-tournament-10-5-19.jpg The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace. Courtesy photo