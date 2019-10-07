Posted on by

MT freshman team wins Chillicothe Invit.


Submitted article


The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace.

The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace.


Courtesy photo

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team put its undefeated season on the line in the Chillicothe Invitational Saturday, Oct. 3.

Miami Trace went 3-0 on the day to win the tournament.

Miami Trace defeated Whitehall in two sets.

Then, it was a match-up against Bishop Hartley with Miami Trace winning, two sets to one.

In the championship match, Miami Trace defeated Chillicothe, 2-0.

The Miami Trace freshman team went 10-0 this season.

This group hasn’t lost a match in three years and overall they are 34-0 in that time.

The Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Miami-Trace-freshman-vball-team-wins-Chillicothe-tournament-10-5-19.jpgThe Miami Trace High School freshman volleyball team at Chillicothe High School after winning the Chillicothe Freshman Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (front, l-r); McKinley Kelley, Avery Cockerill, Maddee Scott, Courtney Carter; (back, l-r); Coach Aubrey Kiger, Sara Dawson, Hillery Jacobs, Sophia Parsons, Mary Pfeifer, and Coach Mariah Mace. Courtesy photo

Submitted article